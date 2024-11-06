Journey from Lisburn to Lapland as Magical Walking Tour returns for another festive season

The enchanting “Lisburn to Lapland” walking tour is back for 2024, offering another season of festive fun every weekend from November 22 to December 21.

Santa’s elves will take you on a journey filled with mischief and magic through the city centre. Along the way you can enjoy hot chocolates and festive treats from a range of local businesses.

The 30-minute show begins at Bow Street Mall and ends at Castle Gardens, where a stunning free light display will delight all ages. The performance truly is a magical family experience that will offer even more holiday cheer after last year’s glittering success.

Performances will take place every Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 4:30pm and 5:30pm, with an extra 6:30pm show on Thursday and Fridays.

The interactive walking trails run from 22 November to 21 December and last 30 minutes so are suitable for all ages and abilities.

The show is produced by Three’s Theatre Company, renowned for its bespoke, site-specific works, led by Anna Leckey who said: “The show was a huge success last year with almost 500 people attending throughout the season, so we’re excited to bring it back and better than ever for 2024.

"Families will join Principal Elf Elsie and her cousin Sproggy on a playful adventure through the streets of Lisburn, as Sproggy undergoes training for the all-important Naughty and Nice List.

“You can enchant little ones by providing “Nice List” hints during ticket booking, so our elves can personalise their journey, adding a real sense of Christmas magic. Packed with rhymes, silliness and local fayre, the stunning light displays and the brilliance of the gardens promise festive fun for all the family.”

The show is funded by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council. Chair of its Regeneration and Growth Committee, Alderman Amanda Grehan said: “This festive show is all about sprinkling that Christmas magic throughout Lisburn City Centre whilst showcasing the array of fantastic shops and eateries we offer.

There will also be two British Sign Language interpreted shows on Thursday 5 December at 5:30pm and 6:30pm.

Families of all ages and abilities can come along for the show, before enjoying the spectacular light experience at Castle Gardens, and grabbing a bite to eat, or a bit of Christmas shopping while here. Lisburn’s pedestrian-friendly streets, illuminated by sparkling Christmas lights make it a stress-free, accessible experience for all.”

There will also be two British Sign Language interpreted shows on Thursday, December 5 at 5:30pm and 6:30pm. Tickets are £5 per person and children under 2 go free.

Early booking is recommended as tickets are expected to sell out quickly. Reserve your place now on this magical journey by visiting the EventBrite link here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/lisburn-to-lapland-an-elfs-adventure-2024-tickets-1035012047897