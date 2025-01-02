Joyce is loving life as visitor guide at Ulster American Folk Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After a 40-year career as a nurse, when Joyce Leary retired, she enjoyed the quiet life for a few months but soon felt the need to return to some form of work to keep herself busy and maintain an active social life.

She said: “I really enjoyed my career as a nurse. I worked in hospitals in Belfast, Enniskillen and Omagh. I spent 33 years at the Tyrone County Hospital and helped establish the renal unit there.

“I am incredibly proud of that but when I really thought about it, I quickly realised that most of my job satisfaction came from helping and engaging with people, that was the most fulfilling aspect of the job.

Joyce Leary is loving her role at the Ulster American Folk Park

“When I retired, I just couldn’t sit at home. I went to the coffee mornings and the different groups, but I wanted more, I was restless. It was at this point that a friend suggested I apply for a part-time role at the Ulster American Folk Park.

“I do find history fascinating and I’m currently working on my family tree so I thought I would apply and see how it goes. I had initially intended to do the job for two years, but I’ve been here for five and a half years now.”

The Ulster American Folk Park is an open-air museum located just outside Omagh that tells the story of Ulster people’s emigration to North America in the 18th and 19th centuries.

As a Visitor Guide, Joyce is tasked with working across all the exhibits and, on any given day, can be found making soda bread or pancakes, looking after the poultry or even dressing up as Mrs Claus at Christmas.

Joyce said: “I have learnt so much since starting here. I find all the stories really fascinating and love all the collections of linen and organising and looking after them.

“I can now tell stories and provide information about all the families that lived in each house in the Folk Park.

“It may seem like there is a lot to learn but management are very supportive. You are supported and provided with the key information for each exhibit building by colleagues in Curatorial and with the research materials provided, you can build these facts out and really make it your own.

“You get to share this knowledge with a lot of people. We have educational workshops with school children, and a wide variety of visitors from America, Lithuania, Germany, Portugal and Spain here every day.

“This role has certainly helped my confidence when talking to people about our history and even gave me the boost I needed to visit America.”

With an active social life outside of work, Joyce is full of praise for the flexibility her role at the Ulster American Folk Park affords her.

“Work has been very good with me, when I first started, I was working four days a week but I have since reduced that to three,” she said.

“I lead a very full life, I spend a lot of time with my grandchildren, I love exploring National Trust venues and am currently researching my family tree. Working three days a week really allows me to enjoy the best of both worlds.

“It is a very manageable workload. I get to meet new people and I’m home by 5pm each day.

“On top of that, I am surrounded by great colleagues of all ages. Everybody brings something different to the table and we are all very supportive of each other.

“No two days are ever the same and, ultimately, you get great satisfaction from knowing you’ve really helped make someone’s day that little bit better. It is a great feeling when you receive positive feedback from the visitors and really does add to the job satisfaction.”

Urging anyone interested in a role in tourism and hospitality to get involved, Joyce says her role has really served to broaden her horizons.

“I would encourage anyone who finds themselves in a similar position to myself and is curious about getting involved in the tourism and hospitality industry to do so – you have nothing to lose and so much to gain,” she said.

“I felt young at heart and that I had more left to give. Since starting here I have learnt so many new things, widened my social circle and feel like I am contributing to something very special, it is exactly what I was looking for at this stage in my life.”

While Joyce and her colleagues are enjoying the flexibility, freedom and sense of purpose a role in Northern Ireland’s thriving tourism and hospitality industry allows, Tourism NI are encouraging more people to embrace a career in this fantastic sector.

If you are starting out, considering switching careers, or looking for a part-time role and want to learn more about working in the tourism and hospitality industry, visit www.makeyourcareer.co.uk for further information. To find out more about the Ulster American Folk Park visit www.discovernorthernireland.com.