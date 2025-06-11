Justice Minister congratulates Domestic Abuse Specialist Practitioners on Accredited Qualifications

Justice Minister Naomi Long has congratulated Domestic Abuse Specialists from Women’s Aid ABCLN who have successfully completed their NOCN Qualification Level Three Certificate in Preventing & Tackling Domestic Abuse.

The presentation took place at Mossley Mill in Newtownabbey, acknowledging the vital work being done by specialist front-line practitioners to address domestic abuse.

Women’s Aid ABCLN, CEO Gillian Creevey says: "Our experienced practitioners are the first Women’s Aid cohort to complete the Level 3 Certificate in Northern Ireland recognising their extensive skills and expertise.

"This is the highest qualification across the whole of the UK - equivalent to Independent Domestic Violence Advisor (IDVA) training, as recognised by the Home Office.”

The National Open College Network Qualification Level 3 Certificate in Preventing and Tackling Domestic Abuse is a UK-wide qualification, developed in conjunction with Women’s Aid in Scotland and England focusing on evidence-based practice and trauma-informed principles.

One of the modules, developed specifically for Northern Ireland, focuses on the extensive legislative changes introduced by the NI Assembly, up skilling practitioners in legal remedies available to support women and children experiencing domestic abuse.

Speaking following the event, Justice Minister Naomi Long said: “I welcome that funding from the Assets Recovering Scheme is supporting partnership working to create safer communities.”

“This qualification is not just a certificate - it is a powerful toolkit for supporting and navigating victims to long-term recovery and independence.”

“The additional knowledge and expertise these practitioners have gained will help support countless individuals and families affected by domestic abuse. Their role as educators will help break the cycles of domestic violence.”

New figures released by the PSNI show in the 12 months to 31st March 2025 1,968 incidents of domestic abuse were recorded in Antrim and Newtownabbey and 1,958 incidents were recorded across Mid and East Antrim.

Gillian says "These stark figures, tragically underscore the urgent need for our specialist services. Last year alone our practitioners responded to 60,899 information and support calls and provided 2,812 individual support sessions for women.”

"This accredited training is critical to ensure our expert team is equipped with the very latest knowledge and skills to deliver truly gold standard support to every woman and child experiencing domestic abuse who reaches out to us."

For more information and support you can call Women’s Aid ABCLN on 028 25 632136, email [email protected] or go to www.womens-aid.org.uk