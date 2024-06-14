Karate students storm to success at Zanshin Shotokan Karate Club annual tournament

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Zanshin Shotokan Karate Club hosted their first Shotokan Cup competition in Maghera Leisure Centre on Sunday June 2.This championship is now the second annual competition that the club offers its students per year and showcased the considerable talents of the Zanshin Shotokan Club students of all ages.

Terry Geddis, the founder and club Sensei, expressed his appreciation for all those who had taken part and contributed to the day.

“Our Zanshin Shotokan Cup demonstrates the result of our wonderful students’ hard work, commitment and dedication to their training," he said..

“Once again, the accumulated talent and practiced skills of the competitors was visible in their display on Sunday and we were proud of each and every one of our students who participated.

Competitors in action during the Zanshin NI Shotokan Cup Competition

“I would like to thank all the competitors and parents who supported the competition.

“It has been a long-awaited aim of the club to host a second annual competition and everyone who took part made it a fantastic day.

“We are indebted to our sponsors of the event, without which it would not have been able to have taken place.

“A huge thank you to all the sponsors including Workman Farms, Zachary Geddis Break the Silence Trust, Sensei Hannah, Chelmsford Shotokan Karate Club, Riceway Chinese Takeaway, Rosie Mailey, LA Wool, Zander, the Barnes family and all anonymous donators.

“To host events like this come at a significant cost but one we were able to cover due to the generosity of our sponsors.

“Thank you also to everyone who enabled the event to run smoothly, our timekeepers, referee and judges and our photographer for the day.

“We look forward to continuing this annual event in 2025 again.”

Results of the competition are shown below:

In the age group 5-7-year-olds Kata, sponsored by Riceway Chinese Takeaway, Cara Calvert took first place, with James Welch taking second place and Jonny Quigg receiving third place.

In the age group 5-7-year-olds, Kihon Ippon, sponsored by an anonymous parent, Calum Cushnahan took gold, with Jonny Quigg securing silver and Hallie McElwee and Holly McLaughlin tying for bronze.

In the age group 8–10-year-olds, Kata, sponsored by LA Wool, Joseph Meighan took the top spot, with Lyla Duffin taking second place and Thomas Hickey and Jack Hickey receiving joint third.

The 8-9-year-old Kihon Ippon, sponsored by Zander Geddis, saw Lyla Duffin secure gold, with Jack Hickey silver and James Welch bronze.

The 11–15 Kyu Grade Kata had just two winning competitors, Stevie McLaughlin for gold and Finn Laverty for silver.

In the age group 5-7-year-old boys Kumite, sponsored by Rosie Mailey, Calum Cushnahan took gold, with Jonny Quigg securing silver and Cailte Mulholland and Bobby Quigg tying for bronze.

In the age group 5-7-year-olds girls Kumite, sponsored by Workman Farms, Cara Calvert took first place, with Thea Brolly taking second place and Haille McElwee and Jenny Workman receiving joint third place.

The 8–10 boys Kumite was sponsored by Chelmsford Shotokan Karate Club and saw Shay Cushnahan take gold with Joseph Meighan securing silver and Thomas Hickey and Jack Hickey receiving joint third.

The 11–15 Kyu Grade Kumite saw a reverse of fortunes for Finn Laverty when he received the gold medal and Stevie McLaughlin took silver.

The Brown and Black Belt Kata was sponsored by Hannah Rodden and witnessed Jacob Hung take top spot, Oliver Jackson second and Charlie Seppings and Orla Smith in third and fourth place.

The 11-15 Boys Kumite was sponsored by Sensei Terry and saw Oliver Jackson take gold this time with Charlie Seppings silver and Ben McErlean and Jacob Hung joint third.

Competitor of the competition went to talented youngster Cara Calvert, sponsored by Zachary Geddis Break the Silence Trust, and the club of the tournament went to Maghera Zanshin, sponsored by Riceway Chinese Takeaway.

Zanshin Shotokan Karate Club issue their congratulations to all the competitors.