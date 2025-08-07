​Pooches on parade at Belfast Pride were dressed to impress thanks to the handiwork of a Katesbridge businesswoman.

Karen McGrath, owner of Pretty Krafty Paws, was thrilled when she was approached by festival organisers to make bespoke Belfast Pride dog bandanas.

Securing the contract was a major coup for Karen, who started her pet accessory enterprise during lockdown.

Pretty Krafty Paws makes beautiful bowties and bandanas. The business is a real labour of love for Karen, who loves cats and dogs!

“When Belfast Pride contacted me to see if I was interested in doing their bandanas, I jumped at the chance.

“I said ‘how long have I got?’ and they gave me a week to do it.

“I made 100 official Belfast Pride bandanas and they had a stand with my bandanas for sale. There were also lots of dogs in the parade itself wearing the bandana.”

All of Karen’s creations are carefully crafted, with every attention to detail.

“They are all hand made, so no two are the same.

“I double stitch everything… It's top stitched and double fabriced as well, so it’s really good quality.”

Explaining how the business started, she recalled: “I started it in lockdown. I work for M&S at the Outlet and we were all furloughed and I was at a loss for something to do.

“I used to stitch when I was 16 in a factory in Dromore. Someone got me an old machine and all my skills came back to me!

“I have a love for animals - people ask me would I do alterations, but I just want to sew for animals!

“I love dogs and cats, this was all I ever wanted to do.

“I make plain bandanas and bows - nothing the dogs are uncomfortable in, no frills or anything like that.

“A useful tip for the hot weather is: before you take your dog out, you can dampen the bandana in cold water, rinse it out, and put it round the dog’s neck and that keeps them nice and cool.”

Karen has two Jack Russells (Rosie and Gracie - a mother and daughter) and two cats (Leonardo and Tilly) who can be seen modelling the Pretty Krafty Paws designs on the business Facebook page.

“People usually order through the Facebook page. Send me a message with a photo of your dog and a measurement of the neck and I’ll design and make it! It’s as simple as that.

“My designs are £5, £10, £15 at the very most, so it’s very affordable.

“I’ve even made bandanas for goats!

“I have a couple of customers in England and they would order dog bandanas from me once a month.

“I design for all occasions - including birthdays, christenings, new babies, weddings.

“I’ve also sent my creations as far as Italy. My aim is to break America one day!

“Everything is handmade and done by me, right through to the packaging, and all the fabric I use is locally sourced.

“The Outlet has a monthly craft fayre which I have a stall at, and M&S are so supportive of me and lend me tables to showcase my products.

“Christmas is a great time for dog bandanas and bows, so I always do the Banbridge lights switch-on.

“There’s also a craft fayre in Newcastle Centre, which I attend every month.

“I also make personalised T-shirts for children, from six months old to 11-12 years.”

Follow Pretty Krafty Paws on Facebook to find out more or to place an order.