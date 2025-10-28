​Kathleen is honoured to receive Fellowship

​Belfast Met interim principal Damian Duffy with Kathleen O’Hare OBE.

​At Belfast Metropolitan College’s annual graduation ceremony an Honorary Fellowship Award, the highest and most prestigious honour the college can bestow, was made to Kathleen O'Hare OBE.

Kathleen received her Honorary Fellowship in recognition of her outstanding commitment to advancing education and skills, having been Chair of the Northern Ireland Skills Council since 2023.

She previously served as Headteacher of two large post primary schools and held senior roles on Belfast Met's Governing Body.

In January 2024, she was named in the King's New Years Honours List.

Reflecting on her Honorary Fellowship, Kathleen said: “It is with both great pleasure and deep humility that I accept this Fellowship Award from Belfast Metropolitan College.

“In my role as Chair of the Northern Ireland Skills Council, I strive to complement the work of this college - championing skills, further education and higher education, and the life-changing power they hold.

“Those graduating from Belfast Met are the crucial skilled workers of tomorrow – the builders, carers, engineers, teachers, and innovators, who as the next generation of talent will shape this city and this region.”

Over 500 students, supporters, staff and special guests gathered to celebrate the success of Belfast Metropolitan College’s higher education students at the graduation ceremony, which took place at Titanic, Belfast.