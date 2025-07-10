Kickboxing sensation Billy Murray honoured by Ulster University

Billy Murray receives an Honorary Doctorate for his outstanding contribution to the sport of kickboxing

Billy Murray, who made history as Northern Ireland's first professional world kickboxing champion, has had an honorary doctorate conferred on him by Ulster University.

Over three decades, Billy won titles across four weight divisions, and elevated kickboxing by producing TV programmes and hosting major events at venues including the Odyssey Arena, Waterfront Hall, and Ulster Hall, featuring international fighters and broadcasters.

Billy, who was born and raised in Belfast, promotes resilience and empowerment through martial arts. After facing an attack in his youth, Billy dedicated himself to mastering martial arts as a means of self-defence and personal growth.

From the age of 14, armed with the guidance of a cherished Kung Fu book gifted by his mother, he embarked on a journey through various disciplines, including Japanese Karate, Tai-Jutsu, Ju-Jitsu and boxing. However, it was Muay Thai kickboxing that ignited his true passion. His career began in the early 1970s, leading to his first amateur world title win in 1987. As a professional athlete, Billy clinched two European titles and, in September 1989, he became the professional world welterweight champion.

In 2006, Billy co-founded ‘The PeaceFighters’ with Swiss collaborator Carl Emery, a initiative which utilises kickboxing to inspire people. Launched at UNICEF headquarters in 2008, this programme promotes peace and respect, reaching out to underserved youth and fostering inter-community engagement.

Today, as a coach and promoter, he remains dedicated to the sport and serves as a global ambassador, continuing to champion kickboxing through his online TV platform, ProKick TV, ensuring the sport reaches fans everywhere.

On receiving his award, Dr Billy Murray said:

Dr Billy Murray

“I’m honoured to receive this honorary doctorate. Kickboxing has been more than just a sport to me – it’s been a lifelong mission, a way to connect communities, build confidence, and create real change. From the early days of producing 'ProKick Europe' to hosting world-class events right here in Northern Ireland, I’ve always believed in the power of kickboxing to encourage and uplift.

“This recognition from the university isn’t just for me – it’s for everyone who’s ever stepped into the gym, fought through adversity, or believed that sport can be a force for good. Thank you for acknowledging a journey that continues to this day, with the same passion and purpose that started it all.”