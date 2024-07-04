Killeavy Castle Estate celebrates five years of excellence

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Killeavy Castle Estate, a four-star hotel nestled in the scenic Slieve Gullion, Co. Armagh, is proudly celebrating its fifth anniversary this July.

As the current AA Hotel of the Year Northern Ireland 2023/24, the estate offers an unparalleled blend of historical charm, modern elegance, nature and top-class customer service across its expansive 365-acre property. Its unique offering and focus on creating unforgettable guest experiences has seen the estate become a premier destination for restorative getaways, fairytale weddings, special occasions and corporate events over the last five years.

The estate's stunning surroundings and exceptional service create the perfect backdrop for unforgettable celebrations. Additionally, corporate events thrive in this picturesque setting, providing businesses with a serene and inspiring environment for conferences, meetings, and retreats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guests can indulge in the estate’s renowned farm-to-fork dining experience, which highlights the finest local produce and culinary expertise. The estate's restaurant sources ingredients directly from its own walled garden and working farm, ensuring that every dish is fresh, full of flavour, and of the highest quality.

Owners of Killeavy Castle Estate, Mick and Robin Boyle with Adrian Martin, Director of Hospitality

The thriving success of Killeavy Castle Estate is mirrored by the rising prominence of the Mourne and Gullion region, now recognised as a UNESCO GeoPark. This designation highlights the area's natural beauty and geological significance, attracting visitors from around the world to explore its wonders and experience all that the Ring of Gullion has to offer.

In addition to celebrating these achievements, Killeavy Castle Estate is thrilled to announce that it has achieved carbon positivity, far ahead of its original target of 2027. This milestone underscores the estate's commitment to regenerative tourism, which goes beyond green tourism to provide luxury world-class service with no negative impact on the environment and community.

Looking ahead to the next five years, Killeavy Castle Estate is pleased to announce the appointment of its new leadership team. Adrian Martin has been named Director of Hospitality, and Sherryl Murphy has been appointed Director of Sales and Marketing. Both bring a wealth of experience and a shared vision for the future of Killeavy Castle Estate. Together with the senior management team, they are poised to oversee operations and elevate the estate to even greater success. Their leadership will ensure that Killeavy Castle Estate continues to be at the forefront of the Irish hospitality industry while maintaining its steadfast commitment to sustainability and excellence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the estate’s fifth birthday and sustainability milestone announcement, Adrian Martin, Director of Hospitality at Killeavy Castle Estate said: "We are incredibly proud to celebrate five years of Killeavy Castle Estate with the announcement of such a remarkable achievement in sustainability. Becoming carbon positive well ahead of our target date is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our owners, Mick and Robin Boyle, and the entire team at the estate.

“As we look to the future, we will continue to build on this success, driving our mission to make Killeavy Castle Estate a premier eco-tourism destination. We are excited for the journey ahead and remain committed to providing exceptional experiences for our guests while championing sustainability and promoting the natural beauty that surrounds us in the Ring of Gullion."