King Charles hosts Dr. Jan Antonis, Managing Director at InspecVision, at Windsor Castle

InspecVision, a leading manufacturer of precision inspection systems for quality control, has been honoured by King Charles at a reception for the 2025 King’s Awards for Enterprise recipients at Windsor Castle.

The King was joined by the Princess Royal, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

The Newtownabbey-based company, which began in Larne and was based there for a number of years, was recognised in May for its excellence in international trade as one of only two Northern Ireland businesses – and one of 197 organisations across the UK – to achieve the prestigious King’s Award in 2025.

Managing Director, Dr. Jan Antonis, founded the company in 2003. Drawing on his expertise in vision technology and specialist knowledge of the sheet metal industry, he developed the world’s fastest 2D measurement system—the Planar 2D. Today, manufacturers across a wide range of industries worldwide use the system to enhance quality control, boost efficiency, and minimise waste.

InspecVision founder and Managing Director, Dr. Jan Antonis said: “It was a great honour to attend the Royal Reception at Windsor Castle and to meet His Majesty King Charles III. Receiving the King’s Award for Enterprise represents a significant milestone for the company and is a testament to the strength of our technology and the dedication of our team and global partners.

This recognition reaffirms our dedication to continuous innovation in advanced measurement systems and strengthens our strategic focus on international growth. We are committed to building on this achievement by further expanding our global presence and continuing to invest in the development of innovative solutions for manufacturers worldwide.”

InspecVision achieved overseas sales growth of 126% over the last three years and currently exports 96% of their products to over 40 countries outside of the UK.

The award comes as InspecVision, a previous winner of the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade in 2021, enters a new chapter under the ownership of SDI Group plc, with its original management team continuing to lead the business forward.

The King’s Awards for Enterprise celebrates businesses whom are leading in their fields of innovation, international trade, sustainable development and promoting opportunity through social mobility.

The Award programme, now in its 59th year, is the most prestigious business award in the country, with successful businesses able to use the esteemed King’s Awards Emblem for the next five years.