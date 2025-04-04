King’s Award success for Queenspark Women’s Group

Operating at the heart of Queenspark Estate and in the wider Glengormley area, Queenspark Women’s Group has long been a pillar of support. The group aims to unite, educate and empower individuals through its Youth Drop-Ins, Young Adults Groups, Daily Advice Services and ‘Friends Uniting Everyone’ local projects. The group’s premises and diverse programmes benefit local people of all ages from young children and families, to young adults and seniors.

One of the group’s most significant achievements is its pioneering work in cross-community relations through the 50/50 Project. This initiative successfully connected young people from different backgrounds to tackle anti-social behaviour, resulting in local police reporting a remarkable 78% reduction in Anti-Social Behaviour incidents. Almost 90% of those taking part in the project went on to complete further education or secure full time employment.

Queenspark Women’s Group has also played a crucial role in fostering peace and reconciliation. By working with Women’s Aid, the group has established itself as a designated safe space, and its women’s group participated in cross-community efforts to remove paramilitary murals—an achievement that once seemed unattainable.

The group’s successes have been made possible by the commitment of its 23 volunteers and 8 volunteer committee members. Their dedication ensures that the group’s premises remain open five days a week as a drop-in and advice hub, offering everything from family workshops to essential support services. The volunteers continued to serve their community, during the COVID-19 lockdown delivering weekly food parcels and providing vouchers to shielding residents.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly commented, “Since 2010, Queenspark Women’s Group has been a driving force for positive change, supporting vulnerable individuals, promoting inclusion, and creating opportunities for women, young people, and families. Their work in reducing anti-social behaviour, improving mental health, and fostering cross-community connections has made a profound impact in Queenspark, Glengormley, and beyond. This award is a testament to the dedication of the volunteers who give their time selflessly to support others.”

The group received the King’s Award for Voluntary Service from the Lord-Lieutenant of County Antrim, David McCorkell KStJ at a special event hosted by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council in Mossley Mill on 28 March. For details on the King’s Award visit kavs.dcms.gov.uk

