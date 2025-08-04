Kukoon to help Gazans

Leading Irish rug retailer Kukoon is to donate the revenue it raises this Friday, August 8, to help save lives in Gaza.

The decision to do so was taken as UN-backed global food security experts warn “the worst-case scenario of famine” is unfolding in Gaza.

This alert, issued by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) also says there is mounting evidence that widespread starvation, malnutrition and disease are driving a rise in hunger-related deaths among the 2.1million population.

Kukoon’s owners, brother and sister duo Paul and Clare Vallely expect the donation to be in the region of £40,000.

Explaining why they have decided to take this step now, they said they felt they could no longer watch on and do nothing.

They said: “We’ve watched the situation unfold with heavy hearts. Children should never be caught in conflict and what’s happening right now is deeply wrong. We want to stand for compassion, care and what’s right.

“On Friday, August 8, we’re donating 100% of our revenue from online and in-store sales to the Oxfam Gaza Appeal. It’s a small act of support for those facing the unimaginable. If you’re planning a purchase, Friday is the day to do so.”

Oxfam’s Gaza Appeal is working tirelessly to support those facing starvation, mass displacement and the collapse of essential services.

The charity’s CEO, Jim Clarken said: “This support will be felt in Gaza. On the ground it means that a typical purchase from Kukoon could provide three families with ready to eat food for three weeks.

“I would encourage all Oxfam supporters who are considering purchasing a rug to look to Kukoon this Friday. We can and will make a real difference with your support.”

Every £9 raised can support 10 families to access water for a day or one family for a week while £43 can provide one family with ready-to-eat food parcels for a week.

For more information, or to donate directly, visit Oxfam's Gaza Crisis Appeal website.