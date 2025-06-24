Larne Golden Gloves presents charity white collar boxing night at Inver Park

On Saturday, June 28, the spotlight will shine on Inver Park as Larne Golden Gloves stages a spectacular night of white-collar boxing in support of Cancer Focus Northern Ireland.

Set against the stunning backdrop of Larne FC’s home ground, this high-energy charity event will bring together local people who have trained for weeks to step into the ring.

From business professionals and community workers to teachers and tradespeople, these everyday heroes are trading suits and uniforms for gloves and gumshields - all in aid of a cause close to many hearts.

Each participant has taken on an intensive training programme delivered by the experienced team at Larne Golden Gloves, designed not only to teach boxing fundamentals but to build discipline, confidence, and teamwork. The result? A powerful evening of entertainment, courage, and community spirit.

Larne Golden Gloves at Inver Park.

“We wanted to do something big and something meaningful,”said Robert Shaw, from Larne Golden Gloves.“This event is about showing what Larne is made of. It’s ordinary people doing extraordinary things to raise money for a charity that’s made an enormous difference to families across Northern Ireland.”

Eoin Caughey, Community Fundraising Officer at Cancer Focus NI, said: "We’re honoured to be the chosen charity for this exciting event. Every punch thrown and every pound raised helps us continue our work in supporting cancer patients and their families. It’s an important year for our charity as we recently opened the doors to our first Therapeutic Cancer Support Centre in Enniskillen, bringing cancer care into the community.

"Every year, we need to raise £4.6 million pounds to continue to deliver our vital cancer support services and it simply wouldn’t be possible without the support from local clubs, and we are so grateful to the team at Larne Golden Gloves for putting the punch into their fundraising."

Tickets are priced at £15 and can be purchased from www.larnefc.com/tickets

For cancer concerns, call the free Cancer Focus NI Nurse Line on 0800 783 3339 (Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays, 9am to 1pm), email [email protected], or visit www.cancerfocusni.org/support to learn about available support services.