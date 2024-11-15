Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local charity, Women’s Aid Antrim, Ballymena, Carrickfergus, Larne and Newtownabbey (ABCLN) is set to launch its first retail outlet in Larne on Monday, November 25.

Located at 75 Main Street, the doors of the new store will open to the public at 10am.

The charity’s business development manager, Kelly McDonald said: “We are delighted to be opening our first ever shop for Women’s Aid ABCLN in Larne.

"Women’s Aid ABCLN has had a long-standing presence on Larne Main Street and is looking forward to welcoming customers to the new store. The shop will offer a diverse selection of pre-loved women’s and men’s clothing, children’s and baby goods, vintage treasures, and books.

A new Women's Aid ABCLN is opening in Larne.

Kelly says “This is a pilot that we hope will lead to a brand-new, sustainable way for us to generate income for our services supporting women and children living with domestic abuse."

Women’s Aid ABCLN provides confidential support, information and emergency accommodation for women and children who are affected by domestic abuse across Antrim, Ballymena, Carrickfergus, Larne and Newtownabbey.

“One in four women will experience domestic abuse in their lifetime. PSNI respond to one incident of domestic abuse every 16 minutes. For every incident we know the impact on women and children can be devastating.”

Kelly said “The new store will be accepting donations of quality, preloved goods and will also be looking for new volunteers to join our team."

"You may be a student looking for retail experience, you may be retired or simply want to give something back to the community. We would love to hear from you.”

For more information you can call Women’s Aid ABCLN on 028 25 632136 or simply email shop@womensaidabcln