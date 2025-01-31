Launch of £4.4M PEACEPLUS Programme in Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Antrim and Newtownabbey PEACEPLUS Programme, which is managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB), is a unique initiative of the European Union designed to support peace and reconciliation in Northern Ireland and the border region of Ireland.

To launch the Antrim and Newtownabbey PEACEPLUS Local Community Action Plan, the PEACEPLUS Partnership, and Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council held a breakfast event on Thursday 30 January 2025 at the Theatre at The Mill. During the event, it was announced that funding of £4.4 million (€5.1m) had been secured to deliver peacebuilding projects through the PEACEPLUS Programme.

The PEACEPLUS Partnership has been developing the Antrim and Newtownabbey co-designed Local Community Action Plan since October 2022. This process involved stakeholder consultation and engagement sessions, thematic focus workshops, an online survey, project development, and finally an extensive application and assessment process with the SEUPB.

The Northern Ireland Executive and the Irish Government have now approved the Antrim and Newtownabbey PEACEPLUS Local Community Action Plan with the overarching priority of supporting peace and reconciliation under three strands:

Local Community Regeneration and Transformation

Thriving and Peaceful Communities

Building Respect for All Cultural Identities

Over the next three years, nine programmes engaging over 5,100 residents will be delivered, with everyone across the Borough encouraged to get involved. Key projects include:

The development of additional community, heritage, recreational and shared spaces, including a Skate Park in Antrim

Celebrating cultures and diversity, with initiatives that explore heritage, culture, and community connections for minority communities

Empowering local communities through a capacity-building project across the Borough, strengthening community participation and shaping the future of our local area

Delivering a community education and learning programme to help residents develop personal skills and increase employability.

PEACEPLUS is co-funded by the European Union, the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the Government of Ireland and the Northern Ireland Executive.

A musician from Beyond Skin entertains at the launch of the Antrim and Newtownabbey PEACEPLUS Local Community Action Plan

Junior Minister Pam Cameron MLA said, “Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council's PEACEPLUS Co-Designed Local Community Peace Action Plan represents a significant milestone in our shared journey toward a brighter, more peaceful future for our communities.

“This PEACEPLUS plan highlights the importance of collaboration, innovation and - above all - commitment to peace and reconciliation, as well as delivering on a wide range of needs identified by the residents of Antrim and Newtownabbey. I wish to thank all those involved in getting the action plan to this stage and wish you every success with the delivery of these new projects.”

Junior Minister Aisling Reilly MLA said, “The co-design process of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council's PEACEPLUS Action Plan has brought together individuals from all communities and all walks of life, each bringing unique perspectives, experiences and ideas. And this approach will help to ensure that the plan delivers for everyone across the borough.

“We want to create a vibrant, inclusive and supportive society where everyone is valued, respected and treated equally. And I look forward to these PEACEPLUS projects being brought to life and seeing the benefits they bring for people and communities across Antrim and Newtownabbey.”

(L-R) Wendy Kerr (Vice Chairperson of the Antrim and Newtownabbey PEACEPLUS Partnership), Paul Sheridan (SEUPB), Junior Minister Pam Cameron MLA (TEO), Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly, Junior Minister Aisling Reilly MLA (TEO), Gobhnait Swift (Irish Government), Deputy Mayor, Councillor Paul Dunlop BEM, Councillor Mark Cooper BEM (Chairperson of the Antrim and Newtownabbey PEACEPLUS Partnership)

Minister for Rural and Community Development Dara Calleary TD commented, "I would like to thank all of the individuals who contributed to the development of the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council's PEACEPLUS Local Co-Designed Action Plan. Recently, this plan received approval for funding totalling more than €5.103 million from the European Union's PEACEPLUS programme.

“I commend the PEACEPLUS Partnership and Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council for overseeing the development and execution of this action plan. Through the creation of better, shared, and inclusive local services, facilities and spaces, the nine regional community relations projects funded by this plan will undoubtedly and permanently contribute to peace and reconciliation.

“I am delighted that my Department of Rural and Community Development, together with the Special EU Programmes Body and the Executive Office in Northern Ireland, will provide support for this outstanding action plan. Long-term benefits from its successful implementation will accrue to the area”.

SEUPB Chief Executive, Gina McIntyre said, “I wish to congratulate everyone in the Council area who contributed to this action plan. Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and their partners brought the ideas put forward to life in their Co-Designed Local Community PEACEPLUS Action Plan, which will have a transformative impact by addressing specific needs throughout the borough.

The promise of a flowering bulb brings hope for the future

“All local authorities within Northern Ireland and the border counties of Ireland have been allocated a PEACEPLUS budget to undertake a programme of local investment to address local challenges within their areas, working in conjunction with residents and organisations. This approach ensures plans are targeted at local level, addressing a range of issues including regeneration, promoting positive relations, and championing diversity.”

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly welcomed the announcement of £4.4m PEACEPLUS funding, “I am delighted Council’s Local Community Action Plan has received approval, and I am confident that our local community will benefit immensely from this funding. The nine innovative programmes contained in the Antrim and Newtownabbey Local Community Action Plan are the result of a year-long process of co-design, and they truly reflect the needs and views of the local community. This Action Plan aims to leave a lasting and tangible legacy to peacebuilding within the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough. I look forward to the roll out of programmes, not only building upon the achievements of previous Peace programmes but also creating legacy, peace and prosperity.”

Chairperson of the Antrim and Newtownabbey PEACEPLUS Partnership, Councillor Mark Cooper BEM, thanked all those who participated in the co-design process which resulted in the production of the, now approved, Antrim and Newtownabbey PEACEPLUS Local Community Action Plan. Councillor Cooper commented, “I have experienced first-hand the positive impact Peace programmes have had on local communities. My thanks go to the funders who are making all of these projects a possibility and to the Partnership Members, delivery agents and participants who will make them a reality”.

For more information about the overall PEACEPLUS programme, visit antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/peaceplus or E. [email protected].