Laura encourages adults to return to learning

Returning to education can be challenging but local woman Laura McFarlane, is keen to encourage other adults to return to education ahead of South Eastern Regional College’s (SERC) Return to Learning Open Days 10am – 2pm on Friday, August 15 at Newcastle Campus, and 10am – 2pm on Friday, August 22 at Ballynahinch Campus.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Laura (38), from Dromara, completed Restart Education before progressing to the Access course. She said, “I was a stay-at-home mum for 17 years before returning to education. I had worked in hospitality, but following the birth of my first child, I found the cost of childcare prohibitive, and there was no way I could even think about returning to the same job.

"By the time my third child went to school, I was keen to get back to work. I wanted something meaningful to put on job applications – it was my sister-in-law who told me about Restart and convinced me to give it a go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I lacked confidence, and I didn’t feel I was up to it, but I went along to an Open Day at SERC’s Ballynahinch campus. The tutors I met that day assured me I was more than capable and encouraged me to apply for Restart Education.

Adult Learning Suits Laura: Returning to education can be challenging, but local woman, Laura McFarlane, is keen to encourage other adults to return to education. The mum of three, is currently completing the Level 3 Access Diploma in Foundation Studies (Access course) at SERC Ballynahinch Campus.

“I felt like a child again on the first day back at school, but my fears were soon alleviated. The tutors are so down to earth, they make you feel comfortable straight away. Restart was great for getting me back into the swing of learning and it boosted my confidence.

“As part of the course we got to meet some of the careers team who highlighted a range of courses we could do after Restart, including the Level 3 Access Diploma in Foundation Studies - or Access course. I wasn’t sure about progressing to Access. University seemed like a distant dream, but my tutor, Roisin Malone, convinced me to give it a go.

“The course is manageable. It is taught in blocks, so you are building on your knowledge all the time. Both Restart and Access are designed for adult returners, so the tutors know everyone is juggling a host of different commitments. There is a lot of flexibility and support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura continued, “My children love the fact that I have gone back to learn at college. When they are revising or doing their homework, they will ask me to revise or study with them. They have been able to help me with the maths, and I have been able to help them too.

“This first year has flown by – I have been studying sociology, biology and maths. I also was awarded an Excellence Award for Students’ Union Rep of the Year, something I never thought I would ever do, let alone get recognised for. I am already looking forward to September. Right now, I am thinking of staying on at SERC to complete an HNC in Applied Science, which could take me into the second year of a degree course at university, but I am keeping my options open. You can take different pathways with Access, and I found I really enjoy the science - I would love to work in the role of a lab technician or something similar.

Full of encouragement for others thinking of returning to education, Laura concluded, “School didn’t work for me, and I cannot believe how far I have come in the last two years with SERC. For anyone coming from the same position, I’d tell them to give Restart Education or Access a go - come along to an open day and meet the tutors and find out more about what you can do. You just take one day at a time and then, before you know it, you are finished the year.Ballynahinch and Newcastle Campuses are smaller, parking is easy, and the classes are taught in a small group, so you don’t feel overwhelmed.”

SERC’s free part-time Restart Education provides adults with support in a nurturing and welcoming environment while building skills in English, Maths, Science, IT skills, Social Science and Well-being and Resilience. For adults who have some qualifications, the Level 3 Access Diploma in Foundation Studies is designed for people who would welcome the opportunity to get to university, whilst the Level 3 Certificate in Supporting Teaching and Learning course is suitable if you wish to work as a classroom assistant in a school or college setting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SERC’s Newcastle Campus also has a professionally staffed creche, Little SERC, which offers care, play and learning for babies, toddlers and pre-school children on the same site at parents’ classes. Students may be eligible for a means-tested grant towards childcare costs.