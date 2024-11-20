LCCC and Lisburn City Centre businesses encourage shoppers to shop local this black friday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We have launched this year's Shop Local Black Friday campaign to inspire the community to support local businesses on Friday, 29th November.

The initiative, in partnership with City Centre retailers, highlights the fantastic deals and unique shopping experiences available right here in Lisburn.City Centre retailers will extend their hours from 9am to 9pm, offering plenty of time for shoppers to take advantage of exclusive Black Friday discounts. Local businesses are eager to welcome the community and showcase the value of shopping local in the lead-up to Christmas.

Speaking on the campaign, Chair of the Development Committee, Alderman Amanda Grehan said: “Our City Centre businesses have worked tirelessly to create a vibrant and inviting environment for visitors and residents. This Black Friday, I encourage everyone to shop locally and support our businesses, not only on Black Friday but throughout the festive season. Lisburn has something for everyone, with a fantastic mix of shops, cafés, and restaurants.”

President of the Lisburn Chamber of Commerce, Ruth Young, echoed the support: “Our independent shops offer one-of-a-kind gifts and personal service you won't find anywhere else, while our national retailers bring their biggest seasonal deals right to our doorstep. By choosing to shop in Lisburn, you're supporting local jobs and contributing to our vibrant city centre economy. With extended trading hours and fantastic offers across all our retailers, there's never been a better time to experience the diverse shopping experience Lisburn has to offer.”

Pictured is Martin Hutchinson, Glasshouse Coffee and Deli Aaron Pierson, Keys Homecare Éilish Kelly, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Ruth Young, President of Lisburn Chamber of Commerce, Angela from Jeffers Home Bakery and Alastair McCall, McCalls of Lisburn

To enhance the Black Friday shopping experience, there will be plenty of activity across the City Centre, and don't forget about the FREE Lisburn Light Trail in Castle Gardens opening 22nd November – 23rd December.

For more information, visit Lisburn City Centre’s Facebook page @LisburnCityCentre