LCCC remembers Prof Frank Pantridge

Today the Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Cllr Hon. Kurtis Dickson welcomed guests at Lagan Valley Island to host the annual National Malaya and Borneo Veterans’ Association (NMBVA) wreath laying ceremony at the Professor Pantridge statue.

The Mayor was joined by the Lord Lieutenant for County Antrim, David McCorkell; High Sheriff for County Antrim, Patricia Perry; Chief Executive David Burns, Frank Pantridge Jr, fellow elected members, representatives from the National Malaya and Borneo Veteran Association, Armed Forces Organisations, Royal British Legion and The Venerable Robert Miller MStJ ACF led the ceremony with the delivery of poignant prayers and a short sermon.

Speaking about the event and Prof Pantridge, the Mayor said: “His legacy reminds us of the power of innovation, the importance of perseverance, and the boundless potential of the human spirit. He was a shining example of what one person can achieve when driven by a deep sense of purpose and a desire to make the world a better place.”