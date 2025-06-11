Learning Disability Pride returns with support of Translink

With thousands expected to take part in Learning Disability Pride 2025 on Saturday, June 21, Translink is supporting the event once again to ensure accessibility is at the heart of the celebrations.

Translink will provide a free, accessible shuttle bus service between Carrickfergus Train Station and the parade site, helping make it even easier for everyone to enjoy.

In addition, a Translink bus will be part of the parade itself, offering onboard access for those with mobility challenges, learning disabilities, sensory sensitivities, or for families with young children, ensuring that everyone has the chance to be part of this vibrant and inclusive celebration.

Cara Woods, Equality and Inclusion Manager at Translink, commented: “Translink is proud to support Learning Disability Pride in such a practical way to help make the event as accessible as possible for everyone and better connect our local communities. Attendees should also check whether they can apply for a Half Fare SmartPass which gives 50% off standard adult fares across the network making public transport a great way to get to the event.”

Pictured ahead of Learning Disability Pride are (L-R) Thomas Haighton, Chair Learning Disability Pride, Tanita Turnbull, Joanna McCosh, and Cara Wood, Translink Equality and Inclusion Manager.

Thomas Haighton, Chair of Learning Disability Pride, added:“Learning Disability Pride is a day that brings the whole community together to celebrate the contribution people with a learning disability make to our society; a day to stand together and be proud as a community. We are delighted that Translink is supporting us this year by providing accessible transport to and from the local train station ensuring everyone from far and wide has the opportunity to attend our event.”

Translink also supports the NOW Group’s JAM Card, which allows people with additional communication needs to discreetly let staff know they require a little more time and understanding. The card is recognised by Translink drivers, conductors, and frontline staff across the network.

Shuttle Bus Timetable:

Morning Service: 10:30am – 12:00pm

10:30am – 12:00pm (Carrickfergus Train Station → Taylor’s Avenue → Marine Highway – loop service)

Afternoon Service: 2:30pm – 5:30pm

2:30pm – 5:30pm (Marine Highway → Taylor’s Avenue & Train Station – loop service)

Find out more about this year’s event at www.ldpni.org.uk or follow #LDP25 #DoYourThing

For JAM Card information or to request a physical card, visit www.jamcard.org or call 02890 436400 / email [email protected]