Leckey focuses on staff health and wellbeing through charity programme

Clayre Scott, Human Resources Manager at Leckey, and Rebecca Hawkins, Workplace Health and Wellbeing Co-ordinator at NICHS.

Recent figures have revealed that 120,000 people are currently classified as ‘long-term sick’ in Northern Ireland (i). The figure from the latest Northern Ireland Labour Market Report, published in March 2025, marks an increase of 4,000 people (3.2%) in just one year and a rise of 17,000 since pre-pandemic levels in 2020.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One key contributor to the rise in long term absence may be work-related stress, which along with anxiety and depression, was to blame for half of all work-related ill health in 2023, according to the HSE’s Labour Force Survey. Their research found employees affected by these conditions took an average of 19.6 days off work, placing increasing pressure on businesses and the economy (ii).

In response to these alarming statistics, leading local charity Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke (NICHS) is urging local employers to take action through its free Work Well Live Well programme. The programme which is delivered by NICHS and funded by the Public Health Agency (PHA) aims to help workplaces improve their employees' health and wellbeing through personalised support. The programme supports organisations to develop a bespoke 3-year action plan and strategy for their workplace as well as providing access to training, webinars, resources and networking opportunities, all completely free of charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One local business which has availed of the free support to prioritise the health of their staff is Leckey, based in Lisburn. A number of Leckey staff have completed training to become Health Champions, gaining skills to create and implement a three-year health and wellbeing action plan. The organisation has also benefitted from free Mental Health First Aid training.

Clayre Scott, Human Resources Manager at Leckey, says, “By taking part in Work Well Live Well, we are reinforcing our long-term goal of creating a workplace culture where every employee feels valued, heard, and empowered to thrive—both in and out of work.”

“As part of our Action Plan, we have introduced initiatives including our Mindful Brew Sessions, which are engaging workshops focused on wellbeing such as sleep, alcohol and drug awareness, healthy eating on a budget, to name but a few. We also engaged with Cancer Focus NI who ran an 8 week stop smoking and vaping clinic. We use our internal communication screens to highlight monthly wellbeing themes, promote relevant events, and provide signposting to external agencies and support services to all our teams.”

“The programme has significantly improved staff wellbeing and morale, increased awareness and openness around health-related topics, strengthened team connections, and enhanced signposting to relevant support services. As a company it has made us more aware that health and wellbeing are integral to both our teams’ personal and professional lives. The programme has provided Leckey with a wide range of resources, materials, and access to platforms that we were previously unaware of or did not realise were available to us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Men often do not talk about their health or seek help until it is too late, as for many, discussing health and wellbeing remains an un-talked about subject. This reluctance can prevent early intervention and lead to more serious issues down the line. The programme has helped break down these barriers, encouraging more open conversations about wellbeing and providing a supportive space for all staff to engage with health resources.”

To other businesses considering signing up, Clayre says, “I would say that signing up for the Work Well Live Well programme is a fantastic investment in the health, wellbeing, and overall focus on your teams outside of their roles and responsibilities. The programme provides valuable resources, training, and support that can help create a more positive, inclusive, and supportive workplace. It encourages open discussions about health—something that can often be difficult, especially for men. By fostering an environment where wellbeing is prioritised, you will not only enhance staff morale but also improve retention and engagement. It is an opportunity to strengthen your organisation's culture and support your team in living healthier, more balanced lives. I highly recommend it!”

Rebecca Hawkins, Workplace Health and Wellbeing Co-ordinator at Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke, says; “These statistics are startling. Individuals may need to take sick leave for a wide variety of reasons, and in some cases it is unavoidable. However, the workplace can have a huge impact on people’s physical and mental wellbeing, and we want employers to know that there are steps they can take to help. The free Work Well Live Well programme which we deliver, funded by the PHA, helps workplaces gain training and skills, and get access to personalised support and guidance from our team, so they can take practical steps to support the health and wellbeing of their workforce. As a charity, creating healthier workplaces also helps us reach towards our wider goals of promoting healthier families and communities across Northern Ireland.”

“Leckey is a great example of a workplace which wanted to make a positive change and put staff health first. The initiatives put in place by the staff so far have been a great success and have made a real difference to the health and wellbeing of the team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are now recruiting new workplaces in the Southern, South Eastern and Northern Trusts to take part in the programme and would encourage organisations of all types and sizes to get in touch to find out how Work Well Live Well can help them.”

For more information and to register for Work Well Live Well, visit www.nichs.org.uk/workwelllivewell

(i) Northern Ireland Labour Market Report, Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency

(ii) HSE Labour Force Survey