THE funeral will take place today of an “amazing Banbridge man” and legendary football coach, whose contribution to the local community earned him royal recognition from King Charles.

82-year-old Jim McDowell BEM passed away suddenly at his home last Sunday (December 8).

He was the dearly loved husband of Hazel, devoted father of Kyle and Jo-Ann, father-in-law of Carol and cherished grandfather of Tony and Amy.

Jim coached for several decades at Banbridge Youth Club on Ballymoney Hill.

Jim at work in Down Shoes factory.

In the 1960s he had played for Ballymena - albeit only for a couple of matches, because he didn't like the travelling. The shoe factory worker also played for Banbridge Town FC.

He was awarded a British Empire Medal in 2022 and modestly told the Chronicle at the time: “They must have mixed me up with somebody else!”

Recalling his coaching days, the Mountview Park man said: “When you're picking your football team it's how good they are, how well they're playing and how well they're behaving.

“I always respected the wee lads and they respected me, and I think that played a big part.”

In 2016, Paul Evans presented an inscribed salver to Jim McDowell in recognition of his service and dedication to football in the district.

Footballer Paul Evans described Jim as “a mentor, friend, life coach and the best football coach by a long, long way”.

Paul added: “From walking through those Youth Club doors at 10 years old and being welcomed with a smile by Jim, to having Manchester United U16s and Nobby Stiles at Crystal Park, winning cup finals, end of season trips to Newcastle on the beach, to being there every Wednesday and Friday night training us to Saturday morning matches at 10am, hail, rain and snow.

“l’ll miss those football chats when meeting you most weeks up the town. Jim was without doubt one of the most amazing and important people this town has ever seen.

“He coached hundreds of kids over 25/30 years, kept us off the streets, had us making new friends, learning values and manners, falling in love with football and staying friends for life.

ROYAL REWARD...Jim McDowell proudly received his BEM at Hillsborough Castle.

“Jim, thank you for everything, you really were something special.”

Jim’s son, Kyle McDowell, said football had played a big part in his dad’s life.

“As a coach, he didn’t take any nonsense,” Kyle told the Chronicle.

“He would have taken players off the pitch for cursing.

“He always said he wouldn’t want to coach a team in this day and age because there’s too many parents involved.

“Back then, most people dropped their kids off and away they went.

“Dad would have kept in touch with many of the players. He wasn’t one for the phone but he would have gone up the town on a Saturday and always enjoyed it when he bumped into any of them.

“Everybody knew him and the players never forgot him.”

Kyle added: “When he got the award from the King he was overwhelmed by the amount of messages he received.

“He wasn’t on Facebook so my wife printed everything off for him and he couldn't get over all the comments.

“Dad wasn’t one for the limelight - he was just happy to get on with things in the background.”

Jim had his roots in the heart of Banbridge. He was brought up in Scarva Street and his family run a fruit shop, where the town library is now.

He was a faithful attender of worship at Banbridge Free Presbyterian Church and still enjoyed working out in Banbridge Weight Training Club. Indeed, he had been there last Friday morning.

“He would have been at the club two or three times during the week,” Kyle explained.

“He didn’t do too much, I have to say, but there was him and a couple of others around the same age and it got them out of the house more than anything else.

“He was a good dad. I suppose you could say he was strict, but he was very reliable and was always there if you ever needed him.

“We are all still numb and will miss him so much.”

Jim’s funeral service will take place today (Thursday) at 12 noon in Banbridge Free Presbyterian Church, followed by burial in Banbridge New Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers are being sent to B Positive c/o James Minnis & Son, Bann House, 33 Castlewellan Road, Banbridge, BT32 4JQ.