Libraries NI launch Big Summer Read

Sixty-six days, 66 reading adventures, four library visits - one amazing time travel journey

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Libraries across Northern Ireland are inviting children of primary school age to take part in this year’s Big Summer Read, a 66-day challenge designed to get young people reading for at least 15 minutes a day throughout the school holidays.

The Big Summer Read encourages daily reading and regular library visits from Friday, June 27 to the end of August, helping to combat the “summer slide” in literacy while fostering a lasting reading habit. The 66-day timeframe reflects the widely recognised theory that it takes 66 days to form a new habit – giving children the perfect opportunity to establish a regular reading routine before they return to school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s theme is Time Travel, transforming books into a passport through time. From prehistoric landscapes to distant futures, enchanted kingdoms to real-world history, each daily reading prompt is linked to a specific topic or era. Children can chart their own course—completing prompts in any order—and tick off each reading adventure as they go.

Zach discovers the world of dinosaurs with a roar-some read at the Ulster Museum, helping to launch this year’s Libraries NI’s Big Summer Read – a time-travelling reading challenge packed with prehistoric creatures, magical tales and future worlds!

“We know how important it is to keep children reading over the summer,” said Dr Jim O’Hagan, Chief Executive of Libraries NI. “But this year, we’re going one step further. By focusing on a manageable daily target of 15 minutes, we’re supporting children in building a habit that can last well beyond the summer break—and making the experience imaginative, exciting, and fun.”

To keep building a love of reading, children are encouraged to make regular visits to their local library, where they’ll discover free events, workshops, and activities inspired by different time periods and story settings as well as book recommendations and displays. All children who take part will receive a certificate at the end of the summer to celebrate their reading achievement.

The challenge launches on Friday, June 27, and children can collect their Big Summer Read Adventure Poster from their local library from that date. For more information and to find out what’s on, visit librariesni.org.uk.