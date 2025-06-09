Libraries NI launch Big Summer Read

By SarahJayne Hughes
Contributor
Published 9th Jun 2025, 11:40 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2025, 15:44 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Sixty-six days, 66 reading adventures, four library visits - one amazing time travel journey

Libraries across Northern Ireland are inviting children of primary school age to take part in this year’s Big Summer Read, a 66-day challenge designed to get young people reading for at least 15 minutes a day throughout the school holidays.

The Big Summer Read encourages daily reading and regular library visits from Friday, June 27 to the end of August, helping to combat the “summer slide” in literacy while fostering a lasting reading habit. The 66-day timeframe reflects the widely recognised theory that it takes 66 days to form a new habit – giving children the perfect opportunity to establish a regular reading routine before they return to school.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This year’s theme is Time Travel, transforming books into a passport through time. From prehistoric landscapes to distant futures, enchanted kingdoms to real-world history, each daily reading prompt is linked to a specific topic or era. Children can chart their own course—completing prompts in any order—and tick off each reading adventure as they go.

Zach discovers the world of dinosaurs with a roar-some read at the Ulster Museum, helping to launch this year’s Libraries NI’s Big Summer Read – a time-travelling reading challenge packed with prehistoric creatures, magical tales and future worlds!Zach discovers the world of dinosaurs with a roar-some read at the Ulster Museum, helping to launch this year’s Libraries NI’s Big Summer Read – a time-travelling reading challenge packed with prehistoric creatures, magical tales and future worlds!
Zach discovers the world of dinosaurs with a roar-some read at the Ulster Museum, helping to launch this year’s Libraries NI’s Big Summer Read – a time-travelling reading challenge packed with prehistoric creatures, magical tales and future worlds!

“We know how important it is to keep children reading over the summer,” said Dr Jim O’Hagan, Chief Executive of Libraries NI. “But this year, we’re going one step further. By focusing on a manageable daily target of 15 minutes, we’re supporting children in building a habit that can last well beyond the summer break—and making the experience imaginative, exciting, and fun.”

To keep building a love of reading, children are encouraged to make regular visits to their local library, where they’ll discover free events, workshops, and activities inspired by different time periods and story settings as well as book recommendations and displays. All children who take part will receive a certificate at the end of the summer to celebrate their reading achievement.

The challenge launches on Friday, June 27, and children can collect their Big Summer Read Adventure Poster from their local library from that date. For more information and to find out what’s on, visit librariesni.org.uk.

Related topics:LibrariesNorthern Ireland
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice