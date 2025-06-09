Libraries NI Summer Opening Hours

Libraries NI’s summer opening hours across the network of libraries will take effect from Monday, June 30 until Saturday, August 30.

Many customers use the library differently over the summer period and therefore the opening hours have been adjusted accordingly. Libraries will be open to 6pm instead of 8pm during this period, late-night opening after 6pm will recommence from Monday, September 1.

Out of Hours libraries will continue to operate as normal during this period with the following exceptions:

Banbridge Library Out of Hours service will operate from 6pm – 10pm on a Tuesday

Omagh Library Out of Hours service will operate from 6pm – 10pm on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.