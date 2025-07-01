Lifeguard team from Bangor Aurora win national lifeguard’s competition

A team of lifeguards working at Bangor Aurora Aquatic & Leisure Complex have won a national lifeguarding competition.

The annual Serco Leisure Lifeguard Games have been running since 2009, and for the past four years has taken place at the iconic Stoke Mandeville Stadium (SMS), the birthplace of the Paralympic movement.

In 2024, a team representing Buckinghamshire leisure centres won the trophy, but this year it was all about Ards and North Down, with the winners coming fromBangor Aurora, which is operated by Northern Leisure Community Trust (NLCT) in partnership with Serco Leisure.

Serco Leisure’s annual competition comprises a series of physical and mental challenges, which test every element of a lifeguard’s skill set. Each year, the event has a different set of tasks, but this year teams had to face reaction tests, pool-based challenges, wet and dry incidents to test teamwork and first aid, wheelchair relay challenges and a four-minute CPR challenge.

The team performing CPR.

The Bangor team comprised captain, Robert Milling, plus Kyle McGhee, Luke Kelly, Heidi McBride, Rhys Smith and Alex Burns.

Rob said: “I’m super proud of the team. This was an away game for us, facing eight lifeguarding squads based in England. But our team of six were up for the challenge and came ready to compete. We did well in all the disciplines, but I think it was our performance in the pool and first aid scenarios that really solidified the win.

“I’d like to thank the Serco Leisure team who organised the games and our hosts, SMS. We’d never been to the stadium, but knowing its history, it was quite an honour to know we were at the home of the Paralympic movement. We’ll be back next year to defend our crown!”

Attending the games this year was the Royal Life Saving Society UK’s (RLSS) President, Deborah Hunt, who said: “It was an honour to be invited to attend the Serco Leisure Lifeguard Games; being surrounded by heroes who devote their lives to ensuring the safety of others is always amazing.

The winning team!

“We will never know how many lives they have saved; how many families are whole because of their skills.”

Chris Kelly, Contract Manager for NCLT, said: “The lifeguard competition is fun for the teams, but it is also a test of their vital lifesaving skills. I am very proud of the team and it is comforting to know the public are in safe hands at Bangor Aurora.”

Ian Greenway, Chair of NCLT, said: “The Trust is delighted by the team’s success. We constantly focus on developing all our staff, as individuals and as teams. This success has shown the talent that users of the Aurora have on hand to keep them safe and enhance their experience.”

For more information about the Trust: https://www.northdownleisure.com/