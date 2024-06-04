Lifelong friends raising adrenaline and funds for Action Mental Health

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lifelong friends Mark Montgomery and Wayne Boyd are taking part in a sponsored sky dive on Saturday 22 June 2024 to raise funds for Action Mental Health.

As best friends for most of their lives they are known for constantly pushing each other out of their respective comfort zones. The intrepid duo have never taken part in a sky dive before, but they both love an adrenaline rush, partly due to their mutual love for motorsport.

Mark said: “Jumping out of a perfectly good airplane and accelerating towards the ground from several thousand feet in the sky, with only a thin bit of fabric, is definitely one way to get that rush and the wind in your hair, while raising awareness and money for mental health and in turn helping others out. We can’t think of any better way to help promote this cause than by doing this challenge.”

“Wayne is a professional racing driver, so I get to attend most of his races all over the world.

Wayne Boyd and friend Mark Montgomery up for the challenge

"There is always something to push us both out of our comfort zones. We came up with the idea of challenging ourselves to a sky dive, and after doing some research into it, we realised the charity we both wanted to support was Action Mental Health.

"We are doing the sky dive as mental health is a big part of my life and I don’t think it gets the recognition it deserves. It is particularly poignant as I lost my father to suicide and I struggle myself with mental health issues, so it means a lot to me.”

Both Wayne and Mark believe there is not enough awareness out there for men who suffer from mental ill health.

They are excited to be able to do their bit to help promote it as best they can and have already set up a Just Giving page.

Initially raising over £1,000 in just 24 hours, they are hoping to raise their target of £3000 - https://www.justgiving.com/page/mark-montgomery-1701693039304 Action Mental Health organise many fundraising activities you can become involved in throughout the year to raise vital funds for mental health services in Northern Ireland. Or like Mark and Wayne you may like to set your own challenge to fundraise for us.