Lift the pause on our growth

Sinn Féin councillor Kevin Savage, Chair of the Mid South West Region Governance Steering Group, recently travelled to Westminster to call on the British government to release funding for the Mid South West Growth deal.
Kevin Savage said: “Alongside Mayor Sarah Duffy, I travelled this week to Westminster to urge British Secretary of State Hilary Benn to release funding that is desperately needed for the Mid South West Growth Deal.
“I emphasised how this deal has huge potential to create better jobs, drive investment and support businesses throughout the region.
“We have made it clear we will not be left behind and that the British government decision not to release the funding is disgraceful and must be reversed.”