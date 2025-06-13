Like father, like son: M&S celebrates a father-son duo this Father's Day

This Father’s Day, Marks & Spencer is celebrating the special bond between fathers and sons with the heartwarming story of John and Matthew Donnelly – a father-son duo working side by side at M&S Ballymena, where their shared love of M&S has become a true family tradition.

For John, M&S Ballymena has been more than just a workplace – it’s been a constant in his life for nearly 35 years. He began his career in 1990 and spent over two decades in in-store and team manager roles, becoming a trusted leader within M&S Stores across the region. Two years ago, John decided to step back into a Customer Assistant role, allowing him to continue doing what he loves with more time for the things that matter most.

One of those things is working alongside his 19-year-old son, Matthew, who joined the same store as a Customer Assistant and has been part of the team for the past three years. Inspired by his dad’s long-standing career, Matthew’s decision to join M&S was a no-brainer. Growing up, M&S was always a big part of family life – from weekly shops and family meals to M&S uniforms always on the washing line.

Now, John and Matthew often share early morning shifts, walking to work together and catching up before the day begins. For John, it’s a chance to spend quality time with his son in a place that’s shaped so much of his own life. For Matthew, it’s a crash course in retail – with his dad never far away to lend a hand… or to keep an eye out.

While they may not always agree on everything – especially when it comes to early starts and who’s in charge – John and Matthew have found their stride as colleagues. Sharing shifts has brought them even closer, blending family life with a new kind of teamwork on the shop floor.

Reflecting on their experience, John shared: “I love working with Matthew, even if he thinks I’m still in manager mode! I’ve spent my whole career with M&S, and now seeing my son wearing the same uniform, in the same store, is really special. It’s safe to say M&S is really part of the family. When Matthew’s home from university, we get to share more shifts – and I really enjoy those mornings when we walk to work together and catch up before the day begins.”

Matthew added:“One thing about working with my dad – you’ll never be late! He’s always up at the crack of dawn making sure I’m on time. Growing up, all I knew was M&S – from what we ate to where we shopped. So, joining th e team just felt right. It’s great to share this experience with my dad, even if he does act like the store manager sometimes!”

Ryan Lemon, Regional Manager for M&S in Northern Ireland, added:

“At M&S, we’re proud to see families grow with us. John and Matthew’s story is a wonderful example of how a career at M&S can span generations, create lifelong memories, and even inspire the next chapter. We’re thrilled to celebrate them this Father’s Day.”