Linking generations

By Mark Couser
Contributor
Published 28th Apr 2025, 21:55 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2025, 12:00 BST
The Activity Therapists at Larne Care Centre, held an event with the Olderfleet Primary School for Easter.

Intergenerational practice aims to bring people together in activities, which promotes greater understanding and respect between generations.

Benefits are that it enhances learning & skill sharing across all age groups. All generations to feel valued & part of the community.

Global Intergenerational Week 24th - 30th April 2025.

The Year 7 pupils from Olderfleet Primary School, came to the Care Centre to do Easter crafts & a chocolate egg hunt with Easter treats.

Great event & both generations thoroughly enjoyed it. We are looking forward to the next event with the school.

Charles & Aidan enjoying a good chat and making Easter crafts

1. Contributed

Charles & Aidan enjoying a good chat and making Easter crafts Photo: Submitted

Olderfleet Year 7 enjoying an Easter egg hunt

2. Contributed

Olderfleet Year 7 enjoying an Easter egg hunt Photo: Submitted

Lisa & Jake showing their completed Easter crafts

3. Contributed

Lisa & Jake showing their completed Easter crafts Photo: Submitted

Linda enjoyed the chats with all the pupils.

4. Contributed

Linda enjoyed the chats with all the pupils. Photo: Submitted

