Linking generations

Intergenerational practice aims to bring people together in activities, which promotes greater understanding and respect between generations.

Benefits are that it enhances learning & skill sharing across all age groups. All generations to feel valued & part of the community.

Global Intergenerational Week 24th - 30th April 2025.

The Year 7 pupils from Olderfleet Primary School, came to the Care Centre to do Easter crafts & a chocolate egg hunt with Easter treats.

Great event & both generations thoroughly enjoyed it. We are looking forward to the next event with the school.

1 . Contributed Charles & Aidan enjoying a good chat and making Easter crafts Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Olderfleet Year 7 enjoying an Easter egg hunt Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Lisa & Jake showing their completed Easter crafts Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Linda enjoyed the chats with all the pupils. Photo: Submitted