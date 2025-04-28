Linking generations

Intergenerational practice aims to bring people together in activities, which promotes greater understanding and respect between generations.
Benefits are that it enhances learning & skill sharing across all age groups. All generations to feel valued & part of the community.
Global Intergenerational Week 24th - 30th April 2025.
The Year 7 pupils from Olderfleet Primary School, came to the Care Centre to do Easter crafts & a chocolate egg hunt with Easter treats.
Great event & both generations thoroughly enjoyed it. We are looking forward to the next event with the school.
