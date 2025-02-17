Lisburn and Castlereagh benefits from more than £9.5m investment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Communities across the Lisburn and Castlereagh area have benefited from almost £10m of investment over the past three years through 40 local projects.

Key projects include village improvement schemes, community-based sport and leisure facilities, and greenway infrastructure enhancements.

Against a spend of £9,556,415, the council secured external funding of £4,013,997 from the Northern Ireland and UK Governments.

Projects include installation of all-weather surfaces for football and Gaelic at Lough Moss, delivery of village plans in Anahilt, Drumbo and Glenavy, a digital art sculpture trail in Hillsborough Forest Park and village improvements in Moneyreagh.

Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Kurtis Dickson and Cara McCrory, Director of Finance and Corporate Services join young Noah to promote the upcoming Skate Park the council is developing adjacent to the Lisburn BMX Track. Pictured with them are members of Lisburn BMX Club Noah, Sam and Lilly.

Visitor numbers to Lisburn almost doubled in December through an enhanced light festival and Christmas programme of events. Work is planned in the coming weeks to modernise play parks in Crossnacreevy, Ryan Park and in Drumlough whilst a new all-weather playing surface will be installed shortly in Maghaberry.

Building on the success of the only national standard BMX track in Northern Ireland, the council is working with the Lisburn BMX Club to explore improvements to the starter gate alongside creation of Lisburn’s first skatepark at the adjacent Bells Lane Park.

The government funding secured by the council was from NI based Department for Communities, Department for Infrastructure, Department of Agriculture, Environment, and Rural Affairs, the Education Authority and the UK government’s Shared Prosperity Fund – Northern Ireland.

Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Kurtis Dickson, speaking about continual investment to improve the area said: “Balanced investment, accessibility, sustainability and facilities for all are the key aims of capital projects across our area. Through partnership working our diverse range of projects meet the needs of local businesses, communities and partner organisations.

“Through this capital investment, we have improved public safety in Anahilt, Glenavy and Maghaberry. An extensive grant scheme was implemented to support local heritage in Moira, Royal Hillsborough and Moneyreagh. Heritage was respected at all times whether it be through new shop frontages, a parklet or a coffee dock in a popular community space.

“Our villages and large towns have received investment to meet their needs and popularity. Lough Moss has seen various improvements including new 3G pitches, a community hub and garden alongside additional car parking and lighting.

“A key new project for us is the further development of the Bells Lane complex with the addition of a skateboard park adjacent to the Lisburn BMX Racetrack. I am looking forward to seeing it progressing from design to construction within the year. Alongside all of this, the £55m redevelopment of the new Dundonald International Ice Bowl continues at pace.”