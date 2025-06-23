Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council launches mayoral charity partnership with Action Cancer

The Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Alderman Amanda Grehan, officially launched her charity for 2025/26, partnering with leading, local cancer charity Action Cancer. In the year ahead, her focus will be on promoting breast cancer awareness and early detection across the community.

Supporters gathered at Lagan Valley Island to hear about the life-saving work of Action Cancer. The distinctive Big Bus mobile screening unit was onsite, as a powerful visual symbol of the services they provide.

Mayor Amanda said: “Cancer touches so many lives and I’ve seen the impact it has on families and communities. That’s why I’ve chosen Action Cancer as my Mayoral Charity this year, with a particular focus on raising awareness around breast cancer and the importance of early detection. This partnership is about saving lives, and I’m proud to stand alongside a charity doing just that, every single day.

“We were privileged to hear from Pamela Brady and Lesley Wilson today as they shared their real life breast cancer stories with us. These brave women know only too well how important screening and early detection is when it comes to breast cancer. Their experiences should send a very important message to everyone.”

Mayor Amanda Grehan is pictured with two local ladies, Pamela Brady and Lesley Wilson who shared their real life breast cancer stories and Lucy McCusker, Senior Fundraising Manager at Action Cancer.

Action Cancer is the only charity in the UK and Ireland to provide breast screening for free to women aged 40-49 and over the age of 70; outside of the NHS screening age range. While each breast screening appointment is free to the user, the cost to the charity is £120. The breast screening service receives no government funding which is why partnerships such as this one with Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council are so vitally important to keep the service going.

Action Cancer breast screenings are specifically for those who have no breast cancer symptoms. Women who are experiencing any breast cancer symptoms are strongly advised to contact their GP immediately.

Lucy McCusker, Senior Fundraising Manager at Action Cancer added: “We’re delighted to be chosen as the charity partner by Mayor Amanda Grehan, whose energy and commitment to community health shines through. With breast cancer accounting for 30% of all cancer diagnoses in women in Northern Ireland, the need for early detection is greater than ever. This partnership will not only raise much-needed funds but also encourage more women to take action, because we know first-hand that early detection saves lives.”

The Mayor’s fundraising efforts over the coming year will support local breast screening appointments in the Lisburn and Castlereagh area, delivered via Action Cancer’s Big Bus and state-of-the-art 3D mammography service.

Mayor Amanda Grehan is joined by members of the local community and council to launch Action Cancer as her Mayoral Charity during her term in office at Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council

A programme of fundraising and awareness events is being planned, and the Mayor is encouraging residents, businesses and local organisations to get involved in any way they can.

For more information on Action Cancer’s services or to find out how you can support the Mayor’s Charity, visit www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk/w/mayors-charity and www.actioncancer.org