Lisburn and Castlereagh communities benefit from government support

Health and wellbeing are a priority for Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council which recently delivered 13 projects across its area with support from the UK Government.

The council has worked in partnership with the Drumbo community to develop a village plan, which included the ‘Drumbo Trim Trail’. Through secured funding it has been delivered providing a new, circular route to support healthy and safe walking/running with four stations of adventure play exercise equipment along the way.

Winding through the park, it allows greater access for families and individuals to get outdoors and offers a great route for a 5km training run. Users of all ages and abilities can enjoy a fun workout, go for a stroll or watch their loved ones from the new seating. From a log roll to a drop rope traverse there are 14 ways to test your strength or balance!

Council elected members and representatives of Drumbo and District Community Development Group and Poundbridge & District Community Association visited the new Drumbo Trim Trail. They highlighted their continued commitment to improve the community, offer opportunities to bring people together and improve health and wellbeing of residents through the Drumbo Village Plan.

The UK Government through its UK Shared Prosperity Fund contributed 67% of the £1.15m invested in 13 projects across the Lisburn and Castlereagh area in 2024/25.

Minister for Building Safety, Fire and Local Growth Alex Norris MP said:“It’s brilliant to see opportunities for local people to exercise and enjoy the great outdoors – and that’s exactly what the Drumbo Trim Trail offers.

“The work on the Trail represents just one of 13 great projects across the wider area that we have backed with more than £750,000 of government funding.”

Key projects delivered through this investment included community-based sport and leisure facilities, greenway infrastructure enhancements and three modernised play parks. The funding also helped enhance the 2024 Light Festival, which saw visitor numbers to the city double last December.

Louise Moore, Director of Communities and Wellbeing, speaking about the importance of local investment said: “We are delighted to have received £771,666 from the UK Government to support the development of a number of health and wellbeing initiatives across our area. It is great to work with local communities to meet local need. We appreciate the positive feedback received from those who use the Drumbo Trim Trail - it makes us proud to see partnership working deliver.”