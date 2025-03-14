More than 1,000 Housing Executive homes in the Lisburn and Castlereagh area have so far benefited from new, double glazed windows in a major improvement scheme.

As part of the planned improvements, the Housing Executive has made a significant investment to replace windows in over 1,500 properties in the area, helping tenants keep their homes warmer and reduce energy bills.

Maureen Friel, from Priory Close in Lambeg, who had her windows replaced as part of the scheme, said; “I’m thrilled with my new windows, which look great and help keep my home warm.”

“During the work staff were always on hand to quickly respond to any questions I had and work was carried out to a high standard.

(L/R) – Lambeg resident Maureen Friel with Housing Executive Patch Manager Lisa McClelland

“I’ve been in this house now for three years and I couldn’t be happier with the experience I’ve had as a tenant.

Des Marley, the Housing Executive’s Area Manager for Lisburn and Castlereagh, added: “Planned improvement works like these are part of our continued commitment to improving our housing stock, thereby providing safe and comfortable homes for our tenants.

“We’re really pleased to receive such positive feedback from our tenants following the completion of this window replacement scheme.

“A huge thanks must go to our contractor Peter O’Hare for their diligence and professionalism during the course of these works.”

For more information visit nihe.gov.uk