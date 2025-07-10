With schools out for summer, Park Life 2025 has launched in full swing, drawing large crowds to Lisburn & Castlereagh’s award-winning parks.

This year’s free family fun programme is bigger than ever, with events taking place across Wallace Park, Moat Park, Moira Demesne, Castle Gardens, and new for 2025, Lough Moss in Carryduff.

Over 1,000 families and young people have already turned out to enjoy a packed schedule of activities including Jurassic Adventures, the Messy Bug Ball, and enchanting Heroes and Princess Days. With colourful characters, creative play, and hands-on fun, there’s something for children of all ages to enjoy.

Music lovers also got in on the action during the popular Sunday Sounds concert on 6th July at the Wallace Park Bandstand, featuring a lively performance from Dynamic Brass.

Councillor Tim Mitchell, Chair of the Communities and Wellbeing Committee, said: “Park Life is a fantastic opportunity for families to come together, keep the kids entertained, and make some great summer memories in the beautiful surroundings of our local parks. With activities and music performances running throughout July and August, there’s truly something for everyone. Be sure to check out the full programme and mark your calendars!”

Park Life events take place weekly at various parks and run from 11am to 1pm. With something new happening every week, it’s the perfect way to spend a summer morning.

To find out more and view the full programme, visit

Councillor Tim Mitchell, Communities and Wellbeing Chair, Lisburn & Castlereagh city Council with some of the children who are enjoying ParkLife

Family Fun (All events 11am–1pm):

Wallace Park, Lisburn

22 July: Messy Bug Ball

9 August: Heroes and Princesses

19 August: Nature’s Delight

Moira Demesne, Moira

26 July: Nature’s Delight

5 August: Messy Bug Ball

23 August: Jurassic Adventures

Moat Park, Dundonald

19 July: Nature’s Delight

31 July: Jurassic Adventures

16 August: Heroes and Princesses

Lough Moss, Carryduff – New Venue

24 July: Jurassic Adventures

7 August: Messy Bug Ball

21 August: Plant and Play

Castle Gardens, Lisburn

29 July: Plant and Play

14 August: Nature’s Delight

Sunday Sounds (All events 2pm–3pm):

Lough Moss Community Garden, 20 July: Popplestone

Moira Demesne, 27 July: Baillies Mills Accordion Band

Moat Park Pavilion, 3 August: Northern Ireland Concert Band

Wallace Park Bandstand, 10 August: Rhubarb Ukeleles

Lough Moss Community Garden, 17 August: Ormeau Concert Band

Moira Demesne, 24 August: Ballylone Concert Flute Band

Moat Park, 31 August: Harmonic Sounds