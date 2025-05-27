Lisburn Care Home manager awarded Manager of the Year
The Care Home Manager of the Year category recognises individuals who demonstrate innovation, compassion, and clinical excellence in their leadership.
A registered nurse since 1999, Cheryl graduated from Queen’s University Belfast and went on to complete a BSc Hons in Nursing Science from the University of Ulster in 2007. Her experience spans the acute, private, and community sectors, but it was her passion for care of the older person that led her to take on her first Home Manager role in 2008 - a decision she describes as one she "hasn’t looked back from."
Since joining Rosevale Lodge in Lisburn as Home Manager in January 2023, Cheryl has led with warmth, integrity, and purpose, creating a truly person-centred environment for residents and staff alike. Cheryl was nominated by over 40 members of the team. When asked to comment on her award win, a member of Cheryl’s team reflected on the impact she has had, saying;
“A true leader doesn't just manage – they inspire, uplift, and lead by example. Congratulations to an exceptional manager whose dedication, compassion and excellence have rightfully earned the Manager of the Year award. We are so proud to be led by you.”
Rosevale Lodge provides nursing and residential care to 68 residents. Under Cheryl’s leadership, the team works closely with families and the local community to ensure every resident feels safe, respected, and at home.
With 25 care homes across Northern Ireland, Healthcare Ireland Group is one of the region’s largest and most trusted care providers. This latest accolade reflects the organisation’s continued commitment to clinical excellence and to placing residents at the heart of everything it does.
For more information about Healthcare Ireland Group, visit: https://www.healthcareirelandgroup.com