Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council celebrates achievements of local volunteers at special recognition event

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council hosted a celebration evening on Wednesday 16th April 2025 at Lagan Valley Island, honouring the dedication, commitment, and accomplishments of local volunteers who successfully completed training courses delivered by the Council between September and March.

Organised by the Council’s Community Services team, the event brought together volunteers from across the area to celebrate their commitment to personal development and community impact.

Councillor Jonathan Craig, Chair of the Council’s Communities & Wellbeing Committee, said: “These volunteers have shown incredible perseverance and passion. Their achievements go far beyond gaining new skills — they represent a meaningful step toward building stronger, more resilient communities. Many have overcome personal challenges to get here, and I see them as true changemakers in the community. I encourage them to keep learning and growing through future opportunities.”

In line with the Council’s commitment to empowering volunteers and community organisations, Councillor Craig also announced the launch of the Council’s new Training Programme for April–June 2025. The upcoming programme will include practical and informative sessions such as Mental Health First Aid, steward training, manual handling, and social media skills.

Pictured are some of the community groups which attended the event

The evening was brought to a close with a testimony from Irene McKittrick of Moorcroft Rural Community Association. Irene shared how the training boosted her confidence and positively impacted the success of her group, underscoring the real-life value of the programme.

For further information or to register for upcoming training opportunities, go to Community group training - lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk or please contact [email protected]