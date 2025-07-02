Lisburn & Castlereagh PCSP announces successful projects for 2025/26 Project Support Programme

Lisburn & Castlereagh Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) has announced the successful applicants of the 2025/26 Project Support Programme. The programme supports local initiatives aimed at reducing anti-social behaviour, tackling crime, building confidence in policing, and improving community safety across the council area.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nineteen local organisations have been awarded funding up to £5,000to deliver community-based projects under key PCSP objectives including addressing anti-social behaviour (ASB), the effects of drugs and alcohol, domestic and sexual violence and reducing fear of crime.

PCSP Chairperson, Councillor Alan Martin, welcomed the announcement, said: “We are proud to support such a wide range of community-led projects that are focused on making our neighbourhoods safer and stronger. The successful initiatives reflect the commitment of local groups to address key anti-social behaviour in their communities. I commend each group for their dedication and encourage continued community engagement in these vital areas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The list of organisations that have been awarded funding are as follows:

Alan Martin, Chair PCSP with Shelly Regan, PSNI

Projects awarded grants that tackle anti-social behaviour include

Ballymacash Rangers FC

St John’s Parish Church

Dreamscheme NI

Lisburn YMCA

Lisburn BMX Club

Derriaghy Cricket Club

Dundonald Football Club

Ballybeen Improvement Group

Hillhall Regeneration Group

Resurgam Youth Initiative

Youth Initiative, Lisburn

Glenavy Youth Project

Projects awarded grants that tackle the misuse of drugs and alcohol:

ASCERT (Drugs & Alcohol)

Your World

Projects awarded grants that supporting victims of domestic and sexual violence:

Atlas Women’s Centre

Projects awarded grants that reduce fear of crime:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moira Friendship Group

Lisburn Downtown Centre

9th Antrim Scout Group

Ballinderry Moravian Church

Carryduff Taekwondo Club

Each of the projects will be delivered within the Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council area and are expected to be completed by February 2026.

PCSP encourages community groups, Neighbourhood Watch Schemes, and Community Police Liaison Committees get involved in future funding rounds and initiatives aimed at enhancing safety and well-being across all communities.

For more information on PCSP programmes and future funding opportunities, visit www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk/pcsp or contact [email protected].

Ballymacash Rangers FC will use the funds to support the club’s Twilight Football Programme which will provide a programme of activities for young people who are at risk of being persuaded to become involved in street disturbances in summer months.

St John’s Parish Church’s funds will support a programme called Logic which provides a range of activities keeping young people off the streets, discouraging anti-social behaviour and underage drinking directing their energy and focus towards personal development and improved social skills.

Dreamscheme NI works with young people from Breda Estate, Cairnshill and Four Winds to foster relationships address drug and alcohol misuse, loitering and inspire and provide long-term, practical support and transformational experiences.

Lisburn YMCA will provide local intervention initiatives that focus on reducing crime and anti-social behaviour.

Lisburn BMX Club is provided summer schemes and other activities for younger people to reduce anti-social behaviour and associated crimes in the community.

Derriaghy Cricket Club’s funds will be used to platform sport as an intervention to create a safe, fun environment where young people can learn new skills, make friends and lead healthier lives reducing antisocial behaviour and crime.

Dundonald Football Club addresses a number of community safety concerns affecting Ballybeen estate and surrounding areas targeting young people aged 15-21 by providing twice weekly football sessions as a platform for personal growth and community building.

Ballybeen Improvement Group’s funds will help support a 16 week Youth Engagement Programme with workshops and diversionary activities.

Hillhall Regeneration Group will use the money to run a series of events and activities for young people aimed at reduce anti-social behaviour and associated crimes in the community especially around bonfire sites.

Resurgam Youth Initiative’s funds will divert young people from social unrest at hotspots through the implementation of programmes aimed at specific ‘at risk’ young people including activity based work, group work and outreach preventative interventions.

Youth Initiatives Lisburn will run a series of interventions to engage young people from Summer Schemes to diversionary activities during periods of unrest and weekly after school projects in September.

Ascert will use the funds to deliver a programme called Glenavy Summer SESH which will reduce the number of young people taking part in underage drinking and antisocial behaviour as well as reported increases in sectarian attacks, including vandalism, theft and criminal damage in Glenavy.

Atlas Women’s Centre will use its funds to deliver a range of programmes targeting 40 women giving them the space to explore and address complex and sensitive topics of domestic abuse, community safety and empowering them to life better lives.

Moira Friendship Group is introducing a new programme called MFG Community SafeNet which will deliver a series of workshops during October focused on Home Safety, Personal Safety, Road Safety, and Cyber Safety as well as holding a Community Home Safety and Information Day for members of the community.

Lisburn Downtown Centre to support its Safe & seen Community Safety for Vulnerable Adults project to address a range of community safety issues that are particularly relevant to adults with learning disabilities who are often at increased risk of victimisation, exclusion and fear of crime.

Scouts for safer community will run a youth led initiative which will reduce fear of crime, particularly among vulnerable groups in Lisburn specifically addressing hate crime, road safety, burglaries and business and retail crime.

ABC Achieving Ballinderry Cohesion is running a ABC project to foster a closer bond between residents and local policing teams to enhance community safety and build confidence in policing.

Carryduff Taekwondo Club is undertaking a project that will deal with violence against women and girls and hate crimes against young people by offering a special self defence programme for young women