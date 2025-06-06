Lisburn & Castlereagh’s first female Mayor committed to inclusivity in the year ahead

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) has today elected its first female Mayor, Alderman Amanda Grehan (Alliance).

Speaking at the Annual Meeting, Mayor Grehan said: “It is truly an honour for me to take on this important leadership role. I couldn’t be more excited about the year ahead and I will put my heart and soul into supporting the people of Lisburn and Castlereagh.

“I am really passionate about inclusivity and ensuring that people with disabilities can engage fully in society. Through my work as a Councillor, for many years, I have been inspired by the young people, schools and groups that I have worked with.

“In my role as Mayor I will continue this work on a bigger platform. My theme for the year is ‘inclusivity for disabilities – a city that sees everyone.’

Deputy Mayor, Alderman Hazel Legge (UUP) and Mayor, Alderman Amanda Grehan (Alliance).

“With empathy and understanding, we can make sure everyone in our community feels part of society. I want people with disabilities to feel seen and heard and to know that they are important.

“I would like to pay tribute to former Mayor, Kurtis Dickson and former Deputy Mayor, Ryan Carlin who have represented us with great pride and dignity throughout their term, bringing the importance of mental health to the forefront.”

Announcing her Mayoral Charity, Action Cancer, Mayor Grehan added: “Cancer can affect anyone, and I have seen the impact it can have on families. During my Mayoral term I will be working with Action Cancer to raise money specifically for breast cancer screening in local communities. I also want to raise awareness so that for more people, early diagnosis is possible. There will be many events and initiatives throughout the year that everyone can get involved in.”

Following her election as Deputy Mayor, Alderman Hazel Legge (UUP), added: “I feel deeply privileged to take up the role of Deputy Mayor and to be working alongside Mayor Grehan. I have always championed the role of females in our council through initiatives such as International Women’s Day and I am delighted that two women have been elected into key leadership roles in our council. This is further evidence of our commitment to equality and empowerment of women in society and I look forward to representing everyone right across all of our local communities.

The positions of Chair and Vice-Chair for council committees were also nominated:

Corporate Services

Chair: Councillor Brian Higginson (DUP)

Vice Chair: Councillor Jessica Bamford (ALL)

Communities and Wellbeing Committee

Chair: Councillor Tim Mitchell (UUP)

Vice Chair: Councillor Alan Givan (DUP)

Regeneration and Growth Committee

Chair: Councillor Claire Kemp (ALL)

Vice Chair: Councillor Jamie Harpur (ALL)

Environment and Sustainability Committee

Chair: Alderman Owen Gawith (ALL)

Vice Chair: Councillor Samantha Burns (DUP)

Planning Committee

Chair: Alderman James Tinsley (DUP)

Vice Chair: Councillor Greta Thompson (ALL)

Governance and Audit Committee

Chair: Councillor Declan Lynch (SF)

Vice Chair: Mr Edgar Jardine (non-elected independent member)