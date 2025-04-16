Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Get ready to be swept away by a kaleidoscope of colour and symphonies of sound for this year’s Mayor’s Carnival Parade and Family Fun Day.

On Saturday, May 10, celebrating the environmentally conscious theme: ‘Wonders of Nature’, The Right Worshipful the Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh, Councillor Kurtis Dickson, and Chair of Communities & Wellbeing, Councillor Jonathan Craig, will join hundreds of local schools, community organisations and professional entertainers to celebrate what promises to be a whirlwind of carnival magic!

"This year's 'Wonders of Nature' theme is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the beauty of our environment and the creativity of our community," said Mayor Dickson. "I'm looking forward to seeing the vibrant displays and the joy it brings to everyone, while also raising awareness for Emerge Counselling Services, my chosen charity."

Mayor’s Carnival Parade 1– 2pm

Carnival will leave ISLAND Arts Centre at approximately 1pm, turning the streets of Lisburn City Centre into a wonderland of fantastical floats, dazzling carnival performers and street entertainers with schoolchildren and community groups all masquerading as vibrant butterflies, bees and sunflowers shimmying to the infectious rhythms of samba music.

Mayor’s Family Fun Day Wallace Park 12.00 - 5pm

Join the family friendly fun at Wallace Park's Carnival Village when this beautiful park will be transformed into a vibrant hub of entertainment. Expect live shows from favourite characters and exciting stage acts including Abba-sensations and Taylor Made NI, not to mention the vast array of delicious food and treats for all to enjoy and a new Sustainability Trail and Treasure Hunt.

Looking forward to joining the thousands of revellers, Chair of Communities & Wellbeing, Councillor Jonathan Craig said, "Wallace Park will be alive with energy and excitement. The 'Wonders of Nature' theme will inspire a day of fun and coming together as families, showcasing the best of our community spirit and providing a fantastic day out for everyone."

Save the date

The Kids’ Zone will offer interactive performances, crafts, and animal encounters, from majestic birds of prey to petting zoo cuties. While you explore, please consider contributing to Mayor Kurtis Dickson’s chosen charity, Emerge Counselling Services.

Carnival Parade Route

The Mayor's Carnival Parade sets off from ISLAND Arts Centre at approximately 1pm, making its way along Queen's Road, Linenhall Street, Market Street, Market Place, Railway Street, Magheralave Road, Wallace Park, Belfast Road, and Seymour Street, before circling back to ISLAND Arts Centre via Queen's Road. With such a long and lively route, there'll be plenty of space to join in the fun. Choose your viewing spot early and allow extra time for any traffic disruption.

Entry to the Family Fun Day

Entry to the Family Fun Day is subject to T&Cs available from www.ISLANDArtsCentre.com. Young people aged 13 years and under must be accompanied by an adult. For safety reasons, Wallace Park may have restricted public access in advance of the Family Fun Day Celebrations.

Entry is via the Belfast Rd. & Magheralave Rd. entrances. Assistance dogs only. Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council reserves the right to cancel any event, due to extreme weather conditions of force majeure.

Parking

The Mayor’s Carnival Parade & Family Fun Day is a popular event and attracts large crowds. Please note there is no parking available onsite at ISLAND Arts Centre on Sat 10 May, and parking restrictions will be in enforced around Wallace Park. Visitors are kindly asked to be considerate of the needs of area residents and to plan their travel and parking accordingly.

Carnival Top Tips:

Write your mobile number on your child’s arm, so they can contact you if you get separated.

As this is an outdoor event, please dress according to weather conditions on the day.

We look forward to seeing you there!

For more details, visit www.ISLANDArtsCentre.com

Facebook.com/ISLANDArtsCentre Instagram.com/islandartscentre #MCP25