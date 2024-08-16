Lisburn named Taylor Swift capital of Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lisburn has been named the Taylor Swift capital of Northern Ireland.

New search engine analysis by Together Travel reveals the area has seen the biggest rise in searches for information about the superstar’s Eras Tour, more than anywhere else in the country.

In November 2022, when the tour was announced, people in the area searched for things like Taylor Swift Tickets, Taylor Swift Wembley, and Taylor Swift Tour 1,460 times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, in the past month, this has leapt up to 1,750, a 19.86% rise – the highest in Northern Ireland.

Girl listening to music

Newry saw the second biggest rise at 10.42%.

Overall, Northern Ireland saw a 33.98% uptick.

The tour coming to Wembley has also provided a huge boost to the London hotel sector, with a surge in bookings.

Over the past few weeks, we’ve been monitoring availability across several hotel websites – with one revealing that around 80% of places are usually fully booked, however, this has now increased to almost 90% on performance nights.

Another website saw a 33.6% drop in availability further highlighting Taylor Swift’s star power.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zak Ali, from Together Travel, said, “it’s amazing to see the tourism industry boom off the back of Taylor Swift’s success.

“The impact Taylor Swift has had on the industry really is astronomical, and a great boost to hotels in the capital.

“The numbers really are staggering and show the positive effect the entertainment industry can have on tourism when they work hand-in-hand.

“I hope everyone enjoys singing along to their favourite songs and love the show.”