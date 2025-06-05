John McQuillan Contracts commenced construction last year, following £1.7 million investment from Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council. Work included the creation of one new 3G pitch and additional parking, which complemented the synthetic hockey pitch previously on site.

The pitch is already widely used by both Laurelhill Community College and Killowen Primary School as part of their curriculum programme. Bookings have also been attracted from local clubs and the community, providing a valuable open space for everyone to enjoy.

Councillor Jonathan Craig, Chair of the Communities and Wellbeing Committee said, “The council is pleased to invest in another 3G project to offer both local schools and the community access to quality sporting facilities

“Taking part in physical activity has a positive impact on our health and wellbeing so it is essential that we can support groups who encourage young people to get involved in sport either competitively or just for fun.

“I know the community has been looking forward to playing on the pitch so it will be fantastic to watch some games over the coming weeks and hopefully see many goals hitting the back of the net.”

Mervyn Storey, Chair of the Education Authority added, “Laurelhill Sports Zone will provide valuable grounds for local schools to offer PE sessions and after school activities.

Inspiring young people to get active plays a vital role in supporting their mental health inside and outside the classroom. We see first-hand, how sport helps build confidence, reduces anxiety and boosts concentration throughout the school day.

The new pitch will make a real difference to local schools as it offers a fun way to get children active or even encourage an interest in soccer at grassroots level.”

1 . Contributed Councillor Jonathan Craig, Chair of Community and Wellbeing; Mervyn Storey, Chair of EA, Minister of Education,; Paul Givan and children from Laurelhill Community College Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Councillor Tim Mitchell, Councillor Alan Givan and Mark Watson, Head of PE at Laurelhill Community College alongside school children Photo: Submitted

