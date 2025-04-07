Lisburn sees 12% rise in drink driving limit searches

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lisburn has seen a 12% rise in people looking up the drink driving limit.

In 2022, the term ‘Drink Driving Limit’, and 748 related keywords such as ‘Legal Drink Drive Limit’ and ‘Alcohol Limit for Driving’ were searched an average of 1,950 times a month, however, 2 years later, it shot up to 2,190 – that's the biggest jump in Northern Ireland.

Derry came second with a 5% rise, however Belfast and Newry both saw drops at -8% and -9%.

Euan Baikie from RTA Law, who conducted the research, said: "Drink driving ruins lives, there’s no excuse for getting behind the wheel while under the influence.

“The legal limit isn’t a target; even small amounts of alcohol can impair your judgement and reaction times.

“Always check the limit, plan ahead, and if you’ve been drinking, don’t drive.

“It’s that simple."

Expert Tips: How to Avoid Drink Driving

Euan had these tips for staying safe and avoiding drink driving.

Know the Legal Limit

“The legal alcohol limit for driving varies depending on where you are. Even if you think you're under, alcohol affects everyone differently, so it's safer not to drink at all if you're driving.”

Plan Ahead

“If you're going out and alcohol is involved, arrange a designated driver, book a taxi, or check public transport options before you leave.”

Use Alcohol-Free Alternatives

“If you're the driver, stick to non-alcoholic drinks. Many bars and restaurants offer great alcohol-free options that let you enjoy your night without any risk.”

Be a Responsible Friend

“If you see someone about to drive after drinking, step in. Offer them a lift, call them a cab, or take their keys if necessary. A little intervention could save lives.”

Think About the Morning After

“Alcohol stays in your system for hours, and you could still be over the limit the next day. If you've been drinking heavily, don't assume you're safe to drive the morning after, give it time or take alternative transport.”

"The message is clear, if you’re drinking, don’t drive.

“The risks are simply too high, and the consequences can be devastating.

“Whether it’s planning ahead, choosing alcohol-free options, or looking out for others, we all have a role to play in keeping our roads safe.

“Make the right choice, never drink and drive."