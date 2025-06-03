Lisburn students taste life in Spanish college

Eight students from Business Studies courses at SERC have flown off to Tenerife on an educational trip that is fully funded under the Turing Scheme.

The group is drawn from the Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Business at SERC Lisburn and Bangor Campuses. They will be attending a two-week digital marketing course at the International Academy in Tenerife, where they will be learning alongside a diverse set of classmates and will take part in Spanish cultural activities as well as studying.

Students who took the opportunity for a similar trip last year have commented that the course complemented their SERC studies, as well as increasing the range of options available to them in terms of employment or progressing their studies.

Tutor Rachel Suitor, who is one of two members of staff accompanying the group, says, “For some students, travel abroad is a new experience, and for all those taking part, the opportunity to study in Tenerife and interact with international classmates is an invaluable platform for personal and academic development.

SERC Lisburn Campus students and tutors who hve flown to Tenerife on a Turing Scheme trip. Front row l-r : Lucy Davison (16, Gilford), Matthew McGuinness (18, Lisburn) and Brooke Reynolds (19, Dromore). Middle row: Daniel Donaghy (17, Lisburn), Cara McCutcheon (19, Dromore) and Daniel Koen (18, Lisburn). Back row: SERC Associate Business Lecturer Rose-Marie Ritchie and SERC Lecturer in Tourism and Event Management Rachel Suitor.

"They will also improve their language skills and gain a better understanding of other global cultures and work practices. It's a unique opportunity to gain a new perspective and new insights, improving their skills and their employability.”

The Turing Scheme provides funding for students to undertake a study or work placement in any country in the world.

The scheme contributes to the UK government’s commitment to a Global Britain by helping organisations such as SERC to enhance our existing international links and forge new relationships whilst supporting student mobility. T

his year, SERC students will travel to South Africa, Italy, Spain and USA to study, work or volunteer.