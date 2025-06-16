Lively turnout and local talent shine at Buskfest 2025 in Banbridge

Banbridge town centre was filled with the sound of live music and the buzz of community spirit as Buskfest 2025 welcomed performers and visitors for a relaxed and enjoyable day of entertainment- despite the rain!

With over 80 acts taking part and a prize fund of £3,500 up for grabs, the annual busking competition attracted a wide mix of musical talent, from solo acoustic artists to lively bands. The atmosphere was friendly and welcoming, with visitors enjoying performances across the town between 2pm and 5pm.

This year’s winners, 4AM Club, were announced during the evening concert in the town centre, which also featured performances from last year’s champions Banshee, popular local act The Reillys, and headliners The Nooks.

Alongside the music, an artisan market offered a range of local food, crafts, and handmade products, while a family funfair at Solitude Park, added to the day’s relaxed, family-friendly feel.

Lord Mayor, Alderman Stephen Moutray and Ralph McLean presenting Best Individual to Cellofella.

Alderman Stephen Moutray, Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough, commented: “Buskfest continues to provide a fantastic showcase for emerging and established performers and is a much-loved highlight in the borough’s events calendar. The atmosphere in Banbridge was brilliant, with the town centre buzzing with music, family fun, and a real sense of community. Events like this not only celebrate our local talent but also support our businesses and hospitality sector.”

The judging panel, including BBC Radio Ulster’s Ralph McLean, noted the diversity and quality of talent on show, with many returning acts and new faces adding to the variety. This year’s event was supported by several valued sponsors including Banbridge Chamber of Commerce, The Boulevard Outlet Shopping, Game of Thrones Studio Tour, and Eats and Beats Festival, Newcastle, whose contributions helped ensure a vibrant and well-supported day for performers and visitors alike.