Livingstone Tractor Run organisers hand over fabulous charity donations

For 13 years, the Livingstone Christmas Tractor Run has been a beacon of community spirit, raising an incredible £1.18 million for local charities – and December 2024 was no exception!

The organisers are pleased that the tractor run was again a great success, with the 2024 event raising a fantastic total of £148,953.51 for three local charities. The run took place on Saturday, December 28 from Armagh Business Park and featured an impressive showcase of over 650 tractors, with participants travelling from near and far to take part and enjoy the spectacle.

The Livingstone Christmas Tractor Run proudly supported three amazing local charities: Southern Area Hospice Services, NI Children’s Hospice, and Air Ambulance NI. Each charity received a generous donation of £49,651, directly impacting their vital work in the community.

The committee extends its heartfelt thanks to everyone involved, both participants and spectators, for their unwavering support. A special thank you goes to Ben Sergeant for his continued dedication and invaluable contribution to the success of this event.

The Livingstone Family and committee members along with Ben Sergeant presented the proceeds of £49,651 to Jenny and Jim Irwin from NI Children’s Hospice, £49,651 to Myrtle and Neville Pogue from the Southern Area Hospice and £49,651 to Liz and James McCarragher from the Air Ambulance NI.

The Livingstone family said: “We are pleased to be able to present the fantastic amount of £49,651 to each of the three charities today and are truly delighted to be able to continue to support the three amazing charities.”

“We are especially grateful to those who support the Tractor Run year-after-year, including the many friends and family members who dedicate their time and effort to organising the event. Your hard work behind the scenes is what makes the Tractor Run a success, and without your unwavering commitment, none of this would be possible – thank you!”

A DVD of the event, priced £10, is available for purchase via the official Facebook page @WaLivingstoneSons or by directly contacting any of the Livingstone family.