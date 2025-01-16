Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

LAURENCETOWN, Lenaderg & Tullylish Community Association have a full range of activities on offer in Laurencetown Community Centre – with something for everyone!

From Monday to Saturday there are over 20 weekly activities and groups such as Men’s Bowling, Art Class, Yoga, Pliates, Youth Clubs, Creative Writing and dance.

Having celebrated 25 years of delivering services to the community last year, the staff and volunteers are delighted that they have been able to continue to provide groups and services that are helping local people in the ways that matter most.

Some of the more recent developments have included our Community Fridge and Growing Project.

The Monday art class, for all budding artists.

These are helping those in need of food and encouraging food swapping so reducing food waste.

This year the Community Association aims to open its own Community Garden and allotment area.

More details regarding registering for an allotment will be released in the next couple of months so keep an eye on the Facebook page or website for details.

Contact Claire on 028 4062 3770 or email [email protected] or look up the website www.lltca.com or Facebook (LaurencetownLTCA) for details of times and a full list of the activities.