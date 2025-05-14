LMC wrap up a successful week of events for Beef Week 2025

The Livestock and Meat Commission for Northern Ireland (LMC) has concluded Beef Week 2025 with record levels of consumer engagement, underlining a growing connection between the public and the local beef industry. The week-long campaign delivered in partnership with UFU, ASDA and ABP celebrated Northern Ireland’s world-class beef and the people who produce it, delivering key messages around quality, provenance, and sustainability.

A highlight of this year’s campaign was the launch of Mini Beef Week, an initiative aimed at educating primary school children about the benefits of Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured (NIFQA) beef. The first ever Mini Beef Week event took place at Spa Primary School in Ballynahinch, where pupils aged 8–11 participated in a live beef cookery demonstration and took home recipe packs designed for family use.

Throughout the week, LMC connected with consumers through a range of activities including a radio partnership with U105, retail sampling events supported by ABP and industry partners, and a strong social media campaign that brought the stories of local farmers to life.

Lauren Patterson, Head of Marketing and Communications at LMC, noted the significant shift in public sentiment, “Beef Week 2025 has shown that consumers are more engaged than ever. Recent Kantar data suggests a rise in beef consumption across the UK, particularly in cuts such as mince and steak pieces. This aligns with growing consumer preference for natural, unprocessed foods, placing high quality beef front and centre in household shopping baskets.

“Consumers are asking more questions about where their food comes from and rightly so. Beef Week offers a platform to share the values that underpin our industry and to celebrate the farmers who uphold those standards every day.”

By promoting the integrity of the Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assurance Scheme, Beef Week helped to reinforce the industry’s commitment to responsible farming, food safety, and environmental stewardship. It also serves as a unifying moment for stakeholders across the supply chain, from farmers and processors to retailers and educators.

Lauren continued, “The continued success of Beef Week demonstrates the strength of public interest in local food production. It’s a testament to the dedication of our farming community and a reminder of the important role they play in delivering safe, nutritious, and sustainably produced beef to our tables.”