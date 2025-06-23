Local bowlers make international stage again

Local bowlers, Doreen Whelan, Lurgan Bowling Club and Zoe Minish, Portadown have been selected to play for Ireland in the 2025 Internationals, in Llandrindod Wells, Wales, 26th to 29th June.

Zoe has had an action-packed bowling career from when she joined the Portadown Club at the age of 13 in 2015. It was in that season that she got her first cap for Ireland when she played for the Under 25s and also the Under 18s; and has been a constant member of the Under 25 team since then.

Zoe’s outstanding bowling talent had not gone unnoticed by the Irish selectors when she was playing for her Club in the Association and Irish Championships and at the U25 level.

Consequently, she made her Senior Irish debut in the 2021 as a reserve and then worthily made the team during the last two seasons. Such is the quality of her bowling it was never doubt that she would be selected for Ireland again this season.

Zoe Minish (right), Portadown Club Member and Doreen Wheelan who have been selected again to play for Ireland in the Home International Series later this week

She is looking forward with anticipation to having another Irish Cap when she participates in this season’s Home International Series.

The Portadown Lady President, June Bell and all the Club members are so pleased with Zoe’s success and wish her all the best while playing for Ireland in the Home International Championships later this week.

Doreen commenced her outdoor bowling journey with the Lurgan Club during the 2019 season and has never looked back since in her exciting career to date having represented the Lurgan Club and NIWBA in the Irish Championship finals over the last three years.

It was during these Irish Championships and the Inter-Associations Series that Doreen came to the attention of the Irish selectors and was invited to participate in the trials last season. Her game was such that she made the Irish panel to play for the team in the Home International Series at Leamington Spa in England and made a good account of herself throughout.

She has come through trials again this season and is proud to be picked again for the Irish Team to compete in this season’s Championships and gain another Irish Cap.

Club President Teri Miller and all the Lurgan members wish her all the best and are so pleased that her bowling journey has culminated in her becoming an Irish International.