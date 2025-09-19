Local care home resident raises £700 for cancer charity at annual sports day

An inspiring resident at Milesian Manor in Magherafelt has given back to the local community by raising an incredible £700 at the care home’s annual Sports Day in support of Cancer Focus NI.

John McCullough, a much-loved resident at the Macklin Group’s Lifestyle Care Home, set out with the modest goal of raising £100 to honour his sister Mary, who is currently battling cancer. With the support of his fellow residents, staff and families – and thanks to the generosity of local businesses – John’s efforts far exceeded his own expectations.

“I just wanted to do something to help other people who are going through what my sister and her husband have faced,” said John. “I never thought I would raise this much, but it shows that if you try, good things can happen. It was great fun too.”

In the weeks leading up to the event, John and other residents visited local businesses to ask for raffle prize donations, supported every step of the way by Milesian Manor’s care team. With overwhelming generosity from the community – including donations from Bell’s Butchers, Bryson’s Magherafelt, McConnell Shoes, McLaughlin's Pharmacy, The Jungle and many more, the raffle quickly became the centrepiece of the fundraising.

Pictured Left to Right: Eoin Caughey (Community Fundraising Officer at Cancer Focus NI), Beauty Babi (Nurse Manager at Milesian Manor), Julie Wallace (Lifestyle Care Home Manager at Milesian Manor) and John McCullough (Resident at Milesian Manor).

At the sports day, John confidently took the microphone to encourage everyone to “dig deep” and explained why the cause meant so much to him. His passion and determination touched the hearts of residents, staff, families and visitors.

Despite living with dementia, John demonstrates remarkable recall for personal stories and has built strong friendships with staff and residents at Milesian Manor. Known for his love of stock car racing, John already has his sights set on future fundraising – this time by taking to the race track.

The team at Milesian Manor praised John for his dedication: “John’s energy and determination are an inspiration to us all,” said Julie, Lifestyle Care Home Manager at Milesian Manor. “He set out with a small goal and, with the support of his friends, family and the local community, John achieved something incredible. This is what Milesian Manor is all about – coming together to create memories and make a real difference.”

Milesian Manor is part of Macklin Group, a family-owned care provider operating six homes across Northern Ireland. Known for its unique Lifestyle Care Home model, Milesian Manor offers residents a vibrant programme of activities including spa treatments, cinema nights, choirs, flower arranging and day trips – all delivered under the company’s “Care With Heart” ethos.

Resident Brian Murphy enjoying the Sports Day with his family.

The £700 raised will go directly towards supporting cancer charities and helping those affected by the illness. If you have any concerns about cancer, call the free Cancer Focus NI support and information NurseLine on 0800 783 3339.

To learn more about Macklin Group care homes + career opportunities in Magherafelt, visit www.macklincarehomes.com.