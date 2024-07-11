Local Centra stores in Cookstown and Maghera in the running for top titles at UK awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Local Centra stores recognised with shortlistings at prestigious UK Retail Industry Awards. Conway’s Centra Dunman in Cookstown and 2023 winner Bradley’s Centra Maghera, are set to battle for the title of Drinks Retailer of the Year at this year’s UK Retail Industry Awards, which are widely regarded as ‘The Oscars’ of the grocery sector. The stores have also both made it to the finals of a further two categories each.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Centra Dunman is a finalist in the Forecourt Retail of the Year (up to 3,000 sq ft) and Food-to-Go Retailer of the Year categories, while Centra Maghera has been shortlisted in the Best Use of Technology category and store manager Eoghan Jordan is a Store Manager of the Year finalist.

Rewarding excellence and outstanding achievement across a broad range of categories, while recognising independent retailers alongside the large supermarket groups, the Retail Industry Awards will take place on 18th September in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, the Centra brand has been shortlisted in the Symbol/Franchise Group of the Year category while SuperValu NI is a Community Retailer of the Year finalist. Musgrave NI, which owns the brands, has also achieved finalist status in the Most Sustainable Retailer of the Year Initiative category.

Centra Dunman and Centra Maghera shortlisted

Paddy Murney, Retail Sales Director at Musgrave NI commented on the shortlist: “Congratulations to the teams at Centra Duman and Centra Maghera for these fantastic shortlistings. The teams at both stores work hard to providing a first-class service for their customers, with comprehensive ranges and value for money, and are worthy finalists.”