Local Centra stores in Cookstown and Maghera in the running for top titles at UK awards
Centra Dunman is a finalist in the Forecourt Retail of the Year (up to 3,000 sq ft) and Food-to-Go Retailer of the Year categories, while Centra Maghera has been shortlisted in the Best Use of Technology category and store manager Eoghan Jordan is a Store Manager of the Year finalist.
Rewarding excellence and outstanding achievement across a broad range of categories, while recognising independent retailers alongside the large supermarket groups, the Retail Industry Awards will take place on 18th September in London.
In addition, the Centra brand has been shortlisted in the Symbol/Franchise Group of the Year category while SuperValu NI is a Community Retailer of the Year finalist. Musgrave NI, which owns the brands, has also achieved finalist status in the Most Sustainable Retailer of the Year Initiative category.
Paddy Murney, Retail Sales Director at Musgrave NI commented on the shortlist: “Congratulations to the teams at Centra Duman and Centra Maghera for these fantastic shortlistings. The teams at both stores work hard to providing a first-class service for their customers, with comprehensive ranges and value for money, and are worthy finalists.”
