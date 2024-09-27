Local charity asks for public’s help in raising £10,000 to support stroke survivors across NI

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Could you spare some time to help health charity, Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke (NICHS), collect vital donations for their work supporting local people affected by stroke? The charity is holding collection days in Tesco stores across NI on World Stroke Day ( 29th October) and are hoping to raise £10,000, but they need volunteer donation collectors to help them reach this ambitious target.

Ursula Ferguson, Director of Care Services at Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke explains, “Having a stroke is a life-changing reality for thousands of people in our local community every year and unfortunately almost two thirds of stroke survivors leave hospital with some sort of disability¹. People may also be surprised to learn that 50% of stroke survivors in Northern Ireland are under 75.”

“No two strokes are the same and the impact can be devastating. As well as the negative impact on physical wellbeing, stroke can reduce independence, confidence, and happiness. Stroke can also affect relationships, take away jobs and careers and render some families isolated within their own homes- but NICHS is here to help with expert care and support.”

“The help available from our Care Services team is extensive and includes family support, physical activity programmes, health education programmes, wellness sessions, young stroke groups, and practical and emotional support.”

Nadia Duncan, NICHS, and Ann Broome, Community Champion at Tesco Lisburn, Bentrim Road

“Our team works across Northern Ireland with people of all ages affected by stroke, alongside their families and carers. They are dedicated to supporting people in adjusting to life with a stroke condition, helping them to enjoy life to the full, re-engage with hobbies, and improve their confidence, independence, and overall quality of life.”

“In 2023/2024 1,078 people were referred to our stroke services. Our care pathway supports stroke survivors on their journey from hospital to home and beyond. One of our programmes, PREP (Post Rehab Exercise Programme), received 700 referrals last year. This unique programme is designed for stroke survivors who have completed the statutory rehabilitation provided by the NHS to meet their longer-term care needs and we work in partnership with all of Northern Ireland’s Health & Social Care Trusts to deliver PREP. Over 6 weeks, PREP participants go through a physiotherapy led, community-based course, helping them rebuild their lives and confidence after a stroke.”

Ursula continues, “Our work is only possible however because of the generosity of the public and we are extremely grateful for this. Almost 90% of our income comes from public donations. These funds are essential in enabling us to continue to support the local community and provide life-changing services.”

“We are asking the local community if they can spare some time this World Stroke Day to help us collect donations for our work at Tesco Lisburn, Bentrim Road. If Tuesday is usually your shopping day, maybe you could use the time to volunteer for us instead? Any time you can give will help us continue to be able to make a positive impact on the lives of thousands of people across Northern Ireland and will be greatly appreciated.”

“Tesco’s motto of 'every little helps' couldn’t be truer, and every donation of time or money to our charity will really help make a difference. We would also like to thank Tesco Lisburn, Bentrim Road for supporting us this World Stroke Day.”

For more information and to sign up as a volunteer, please visit www.nichs.org.uk/volunteering and follow the link to the Be Collective website.