Local community steps up to the challenge and raises over £12,000 for rural support

Local businesses and supporters of Rural Support including Fearless Fitness, Haughey Electrical, Grassmen, local farmer David Wilson and Cormac McKervey from Ulster Bank came together in a powerful show of solidarity at the Belfast City Marathon 2025 and raised an incredible £12,235 in aid of the Farm Support Charity for Northern Ireland.

All funds raised will directly support the charity’s programmes and services that helps the farming community across Northern Ireland in support of their farm business and personal wellbeing. The charity has seen a sharp rise in demand recently for their programmes and services by 40%, with growing numbers seeking help for anxiety, depression, bereavement and trauma support.

“We are absolutely blown away by the generosity and spirit of everyone who took part,” said Kevin Doherty, CEO of Rural Support. “Farmers mental health and wellbeing matters now more than ever, and this money will make a real difference to the lives of those who are struggling within our farming community. We are very thankful to those who stepped up to the challenge and to those who supported this fundraising cause as you have all made a significant difference to the work of the charity. Several Rural Support staff members, including myself, also participated in this event as a sign of unity and support to our farming community. It was a great achievement for everyone involved and we are looking forward to next year already!”.

As a charity organisation, Rural Support provides free face to face support through their Farm Business and Counselling Mentors who are experts in their fields and have a firm understanding of the agricultural sector. They have experience in helping individuals deal with various issues such as financial difficulties, succession planning, animal welfare concerns etc, whilst providing support in making difficult decisions. They will work with you and together identify options to help you face these challenges and move forward with confidence.

Local farmer David Wilson completed the Belfast Marathon in aid of Rural Support and raised £770

The charity has worked tirelessly since its establishment in 2002 to uplift and support the farming community across Northern Ireland and will continue to champion farm business and personal wellbeing collaboration within the industry and beyond.

If you would like to make a donation to the work for Rural Support or would like to get involved with in a fundraising initiative, please contact Fundraising Income Generation & Events Executive Pamela Caldwell on 028 8676 0040 or email [email protected]

Do you think you could benefit from the services of Rural Support?

If you or someone you know could benefit from Rural Supports programmes and services or from speaking with a member of their Farm Support team, please call their freephone confidential Support Line on 0800 138 1678, open Monday - Friday 9am – 9pm. Alternatively, you can visit their website www.ruralsupport.org.uk and click ‘Get Help’, located at the top righthand side of the page.